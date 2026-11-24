Phuket plans autonomous eVTOL taxis to bypass airport traffic by 2027

For travelers accustomed to the slow, stop-and-go rhythm of Phuket's coastal roads, the idea of leaving the tarmac entirely is not merely a novelty but a potential solution to a specific logistical headache. By 2027, the island plans to launch a network of autonomous flying taxis, a shift that aims to bypass the traffic congestion currently defining the journey between HKT International Airport and the island's most crowded resorts.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Endrjuch, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Coral Island, Phuket, Thailand

The proposal, as reported by the Bangkok Post, centers on the use of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. The hardware selected for this pilot is the EHang EH216-S, a two-seater capable of fully automated flight. The project is being developed by the technology company Sky ICT, which is positioning Phuket as the primary testbed for this urban air mobility initiative.

The practicality of the route lies in its geometry. Phuket's infrastructure creates a specific friction point: the airport is located on the northwestern tip of the island, while the high-density tourist zones of Patong and Karon lie on the southern coast. Currently, this transit is subject to the variability of island traffic, often stretching well beyond the time required for simple travel.

Three Critical Links

The initial network does not aim to cover the entire island with arbitrary routes. Instead, it targets specific high-demand corridors that connect the arrival hub with key leisure destinations. The designated paths include direct links from the airport to Patong Beach and Karon Beach. A third route is planned to serve Cape Promthep, a popular lookout point, addressing both tourist convenience and the logistical challenge of reaching that specific peninsula during peak hours.

Phuket serves as the prototype for a broader regional strategy. If the pilot proves viable, similar programs are slated for Pattaya and the eastern Gulf islands of Samui, Phangan, and Tao. This expansion suggests that the technology is being tested not just as a luxury amenity, but as a scalable transport layer for Thailand's island geography.

Regulatory and Operational Constraints

However, the timeline for 2027 is contingent on more than just engineering. The critical bottleneck currently remains legal. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) is still in the process of drafting the commercial licensing framework for autonomous aerial vehicles. Integrating these drones into the existing shared airspace requires strict safety standards that are still under development. Until these regulatory pathways are solidified, the transition from pilot to commercial reality remains conditional.

Furthermore, the 2027 rollout is part of a larger logistical shift. Concurrent with passenger services, Thailand plans to scale up the use of cargo drones for commercial deliveries and medical supplies. This dual-track approach highlights the economic logic behind the investment: on an archipelago, reducing the time and cost of moving goods and people is a structural advantage, not just a marketing feature.

For the international traveler, the appeal is twofold. Beyond the reduction in transfer time, the flight itself becomes the destination. The eVTOL offers a vantage point over the Andaman Sea coast that is otherwise inaccessible from the ground, transforming a necessary transit leg into a distinct part of the travel experience. Yet, until the CAAT finalizes its regulations and the Sky ICT fleet undergoes its final certification, the experience remains a scheduled future rather than a present option.