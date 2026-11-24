Zanzibar Fire Exposes Risk of Thatched Roofs in Coastal Resorts

At approximately 4:00 PM on November 21, a localized kitchen fire at the Makofi Guest House in Nungwi, a popular beach destination on Zanzibar's northern coast, escalated into a wide-scale disaster. Within hours, the blaze swept through the district, destroying six hotels, four restaurants, and approximately 40 shops, including local cafes and souvenir stalls.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Наумов Андрей, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Zanzibar

The Vulnerability of Traditional Architecture

The rapid escalation of the fire was driven by a combination of environmental factors and architectural choices common in coastal tourism. According to local authorities, strong winds acted as a catalyst, pushing flames across a densely packed area where buildings featured traditional thatched roofs. This material, while aesthetically prized for the tropical atmosphere, proved highly combustible, allowing the fire to jump from one structure to another with speed.

The scale of the destruction was confirmed by Hamis Kibata, Secretary of the local council, who noted that three of the affected hotels were almost entirely consumed by the fire. Among the properties damaged or destroyed were The Z Hotel Zanzibar, The Nungwi Inn Hotel, Sandies Nungwi Beach Zanzibar, Pasha Nungwi Hotel, and Bravo Hotel.

Emergency Response and Tourist Impact

Despite the extensive structural loss, the immediate priority shifted to the evacuation of guests. Local authorities reported that 183 people were successfully evacuated from the affected sites and relocated to alternative accommodations within Nungwi. Crucially, there were no reported deaths or injuries among the visitors.

The diplomatic response remained steady as officials monitored the welfare of international travelers. Varvara Dronova, press attaché for the Russian Embassy in Tanzania, confirmed that no Russian citizens were harmed and that the embassy had received no requests for emergency assistance from tourists, insurance providers, or tour operators.

Systemic Review of Safety Standards

While the investigation into the specific cause of the kitchen fire continues, the incident has exposed a systemic vulnerability in the region's fire safety infrastructure. In the wake of the disaster, Zanzibar's tourism authorities launched unannounced fire safety inspections across all remaining establishments in Nungwi.

The event underscores a critical tension in tropical travel: the balance between maintaining traditional, rustic aesthetics-such as thatched roofing-and the implementation of modern firebreaks and safety protocols capable of withstanding high-wind conditions.