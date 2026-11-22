Vietnamese tourists in Russia double their stay to four-star hotels

On October 15, a new chapter opened in the movement of guests between Russia and Vietnam. The introduction of a visa-free regime did not merely simplify paperwork; it immediately reshaped the booking landscape. According to data from the online accommodation platform Ostrovok, hotel orders placed by Vietnamese tourists in the first month of this new access grew by 60% compared to the preceding period, more than doubling the figures recorded a year earlier. This surge marks Vietnam as one of the key drivers of inbound tourism growth for 2026, signaling a tangible shift in who is choosing Russia as a destination.

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A Shift in the Traveler's Profile

The change is not just about volume, but about the type of traveler arriving. The profile of the international visitor differs markedly from that of the domestic tourist. While Russian citizens often opt for budget-friendly options-three-star hotels, apartments, or uncategorized accommodations-international guests, including the new wave from Vietnam, lean toward higher comfort levels. Over 40% of all foreign bookings are now for four-star hotels, with 16% choosing five-star properties, and approximately 20% selecting three-star establishments.

This preference for premium accommodation has direct financial implications for local hospitality businesses. In Krasnodar, for instance, foreign guests spend on average more than 10,000 rubles per night, nearly twice the average expenditure of Russian tourists, who typically spend around 6,000 rubles. This higher average check, driven by the selection of upscale rooms and additional hotel services, represents a significant economic boost for the region's hotel industry.

Expanding Beyond the Capitals

While Moscow and St. Petersburg remain traditional hubs, the geography of foreign travel is widening. Travelers are increasingly exploring regional centers and natural destinations, such as Lake Baikal, the North Caucasus, and the Russian North. This trend is evident in booking data from key cities outside the capitals. Khabarovsk has seen a 53% increase in bookings by foreigners, followed by Vladivostok with a 31% rise, and Krasnodar with a 27% growth. Even Novosibirsk has recorded a 12% increase.

Krasnodar, in particular, is attracting international visitors as a city with a rich cultural heritage and a convenient gateway for further exploration of southern Russia. For local hotel operators, this influx of guests who prioritize comfort and are willing to pay a premium is a crucial signal of shifting demand. The ease of air travel, competitive pricing, and the gradual removal of visa barriers have made these destinations more accessible, altering the traditional flow of inbound tourism from the Middle East toward a new center of gravity in Asia.

The Broader Asian Trend

Vietnam's surge is part of a wider pattern. In 2026, tourist traffic from Asia is growing rapidly, with China and India showing similar momentum. Vietnam's 25% year-on-year increase is part of a broader Asian advance, while even from further afield, demand from Turkey has risen by 40% annually. Today, the primary components of inbound flow include citizens from China, Turkey, India, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

Experts believe this structural shift is being driven by practical incentives: affordable flights and the strategic elimination of visa hurdles. Irina Kozlova, Managing Director of Ostrovok, notes that the visa-free regime with Vietnam is expected to have a long-term effect, similar to the "Chinese scenario" seen previously. As the holiday season approaches, the industry anticipates a continued influx of guests, with the new visa-free access acting as a catalyst for sustained growth in the Russian hospitality sector.