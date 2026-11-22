Rossiya Airlines to Allow Window Shades Closed During Takeoff and Landing in 2026

Passengers flying with Aeroflot's subsidiary Rossiya Airlines will soon have the option to keep their window shades down during takeoff and landing. Effective from 2026, the carrier will lift its previous requirement that all window blinds be open during these critical phases of flight, a change that directly impacts comfort for travelers on long-haul routes where cabin lighting and visual noise are common disturbances.

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The specific change and its limits

Under the new policy, the standard procedure requiring every passenger to unclip and raise their shade no longer applies to most of the cabin. This means that if you are seated in the middle or rear sections of the aircraft, you can maintain your preferred light conditions during pushback, rotation, and touchdown. For travelers on intercontinental flights that cross multiple time zones, this adjustment allows for a more consistent environment, potentially aiding in rest or privacy during the noisiest parts of the journey.

However, this flexibility is not universal. The rule change preserves a strict safety exception: passengers seated in rows adjacent to emergency exits must keep their window shades open at all times during takeoff and landing. This requirement remains in place because crew and nearby passengers need an unobstructed view of the exterior to monitor for smoke, fire, or other hazards. Additionally, flight attendants retain the authority to request that any specific shade be opened if a safety situation arises, regardless of the new general policy.

Context within international regulations

Rossiya Airlines states that this update aligns with its internal safety protocols, which are built upon International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards. The shift places the airline in a distinct position compared to other global jurisdictions. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not mandate that all shades be open, but many major carriers still advise passengers to keep them up to help crews assess external conditions quickly. Conversely, in China, regulations introduced in 2024 require shades to be lowered during takeoff and landing in all rows. That rule is driven by specific airport infrastructure concerns, where many civilian pads share sites with military bases, and the measure aims to prevent the photographing of potentially sensitive facilities.

For the traveler, the practical implication is straightforward. When booking a ticket with Rossiya Airlines for a date in 2026 or later, you may plan to keep your window covered for comfort, provided you are not in an emergency exit row. If you are seated in those specific rows, or if a crew member instructs you to do so for safety reasons, the shade must be raised immediately.