Georgia's Ski Lift Prices: Why Foreigners Pay More Than Locals

Levan Darsalia, acting director of Georgia's Agency of Mountain Trails, asserts that Georgian ski resorts remain among the most budget-friendly winter destinations in the region, even after a recent revision of cable car tariffs. The decision to adjust lift pass prices for international visitors was the result of a comparative analysis of tourist markets across Eastern and Western Europe, alongside an evaluation of direct competitors in Turkey, Azerbaijan, and Central Asia.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Mostafameraji, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Tbilisi, Georgia

According to Darsalia, the findings confirm that Georgia retains a competitive edge in pricing when the state of infrastructure and service development are factored in. For foreign enthusiasts of active winter sports, the cost of services remains attractive compared to European and neighboring regional analogues. A defining feature of the pricing structure for the upcoming season is the explicit segregation of tariffs based on residency.

Market-Standard Pricing for Visitors

For international tourists, the agency has established a market rate that aligns with international service quality standards. In contrast, local residents continue to benefit from a significantly subsidized tariff. Darsalia emphasized the commercial logic behind the current pricing model for foreigners, noting that if the agency operated solely as a commercial entity without public policy considerations, the real market value of subscriptions would be at least 30% to 35% higher than current indicators.

For travelers evaluating their options, this positioning offers a distinct trade-off: access to modern slopes and lifts at a lower cost than many popular global resorts, while still maintaining a standard of comfort and safety on the slopes. The split pricing model ensures that domestic tourism remains accessible while international guests pay a rate that reflects the comparative value of the service against other regional destinations.