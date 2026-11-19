Seoul's Missing Trash Cans: Why 20 Million Tourists Carry Their Own Waste

Lena, a traveler from Germany, spent nearly an hour navigating the crowded corridors of Myeong-dong with a single chicken skewer stick in hand. Her search for a place to dispose of it ended in a series of refusals, including one from a local shop. Similarly, Minh, visiting from Ho Chi Minh City, spent half an hour carrying an empty bubble tea cup until his group finally stumbled upon a rare bin at a distant landmark. Their experiences highlight a peculiar friction in one of the world's most modern capitals: the struggle to find a trash can in Seoul.

Photo: mstyslavchernov.com by Мстислав Чернов, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ South Korea

Myeong-dong serves as Seoul's primary shopping and gastronomic hub, yet it presents a jarring paradox. Along a 500-meter stretch of its most bustling street, there is not a single public waste bin. Across the entire tourist district, only 35 containers are available. This scarcity is not isolated to Myeong-dong; it is a recurring theme in other trendy hotspots like Hongdae, Bukchon, and Seongsu.

The Cost of Cleanliness

The absence of bins is not an oversight, but a deliberate outcome of municipal policy. In 1995, Seoul implemented a "pay-as-you-throw" waste system, requiring residents to purchase specific marked bags where the cost of the bag covers the disposal fee. The system faced an immediate challenge: residents began using public bins to discard household waste, bypassing the payment system. In response, city authorities began a mass removal of bins to prevent overflow and curb the loophole, slashing the number of containers from 7,607 in 1995 to 3,707 by 2007.

This legacy has created a stark geographic divide in waste management. As of September, the Gangnam district maintains 992 street bins, while Jung-gu-the district housing Myeong-dong-has only 146. Efforts to reintegrate bins into the urban landscape often face pushback from local residents and small business owners who fear a return to the chaos of uncontrolled waste.

For the international traveler, this systemic choice translates into a shift in the street-food experience. With South Korea reporting a milestone of over 20 million foreign visitors in a single year as of November 12, the city's infrastructure is feeling the pressure. While Seoul offers an abundance of world-class street food, the burden of the packaging now rests entirely with the visitor. To navigate the city comfortably, travelers must adapt to a new reality: the joy of the snack comes with the responsibility of carrying the waste until a rare, designated bin is found.