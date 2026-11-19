When the Kerch Bridge Closes, Passengers Rely on the Karski-Kavkaz Ferry

For passengers already deep into the route when the Kerch Strait Bridge was closed overnight on November 16, the disruption transformed a scheduled crossing into a period of suspended uncertainty. Following a drone attack that forced the temporary suspension of traffic at 02:22 Moscow time, four trains operated by Grand Service Express found themselves detained on the line, creating a ripple effect that persisted well into the next morning.

Photo: МыКерчь.РФ by Ника Котькова is licensed under Свободно распространяемое изображение The Crimean bridge is open for vehicles weighing 1.5 tons

While rail services were eventually restored, the impact on timetables was immediate and uneven. The trains that had departed earlier suffered the most significant delays. The 007/008 service, which left Saint Petersburg on November 14, and the 315/316 from Adler, which departed the following day, were running four and a half hours behind schedule. Services connecting Moscow to Crimea fared slightly better, with the 092/091 delayed by three and a half hours and the 27/28, which departed on November 15, lagging by two hours.

Inside the carriages, these figures translated into a lack of concrete information. As dispatch services updated the situation, operators could only provide projected delays at upcoming stations. Exact arrival times remained fluid until each train managed to recoup the lost time, leaving passengers in a state of wait-and-see rather than guided movement.

The root cause of the delay was the security incident on the bridge itself. In the aftermath, an operational headquarters was established in Kerch, engaging all regional emergency services to manage the situation. As the railway logistics network worked to stabilize, authorities highlighted an alternative for maintaining connectivity between the peninsula and the mainland.

For those stranded in Crimea or attempting to cross from Krasnodar Krai, the Karski-Kavkaz ferry route serves as a functional bypass. This maritime link allows for the transfer of vehicles and passengers independent of the bridge's status, providing a necessary redundancy when the primary rail link is under critical restriction.