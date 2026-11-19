Bali River Turns Pink With Ammonia Odor, Prompting Local Water Use Ban

On the island of Bali, the river near Babayu Beach in the village of Labasari has turned a vivid shade of pink. According to reports from the Karangasem district environmental agency, the water did not just change color; it also emitted a strong chemical odor described by officials as a mixture of ammonia and sulfur.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Aurelia Teslaru, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Bali beach landscape

I Made Wigu, head of the local environmental service, confirmed to the Bali Post that specialists collected water samples from three distinct locations: the center of the discoloration and two points upstream. This sampling strategy is designed to trace the origin of the pollutant and identify the specific point where a discharge or chemical reaction may have occurred.

Unresolved Causes and Working Theories

At this stage, the phenomenon is defined primarily by its visual characteristics and smell. The root cause remains a matter of hypothesis. The primary working theory among ecologists is a massive bloom of specific microalgae, which are capable of tinting water pink. As an alternative source, authorities are examining the impact of neighboring shrimp farms, although a direct causal link between their operations and the river's current state has not been proven. A search for textile dyeing plants that might have released pigments into the water yielded no results.

For travelers and residents, the central risk lies in the uncertainty of the water's composition. Until laboratory analysis confirms the safety of the environment, local authorities have imposed a temporary ban on using river water for household needs or agricultural irrigation in the affected area. It is important to distinguish this local regulatory action from general beach access; the prohibition specifically targets the use of water from the Babayu river, not the visitation of the beach itself. However, in tropical regions, any sudden change in water color or the emergence of a sharp chemical odor warrants avoiding contact with the water, as chemical pollution or excessive algal blooms can irritate skin and mucous membranes.