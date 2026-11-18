A Culinary Route to Pyongyang Tests the Logistics of Cross-Border Travel

The first culinary tour from Vladivostok to North Korea recently concluded its inaugural run, operating from October 13 to 16. The three-person group departed from Knevichi Airport, marking the start of a new travel format designed by Inna Mukhina, director of the tour operator Vostok Intour. Unlike traditional sightseeing packages, this itinerary is structured around a limited capacity of no more than ten travelers per group, ensuring a constrained and managed flow of visitors.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved DPRK, Pyongyang, Taedong Gate

The journey's logic is not merely about sightseeing; it uses the national cuisine of Pyongyang as a lens for understanding the country's history. The itinerary weaves together visits to local restaurants with key historical landmarks, creating a narrative where food serves as an entry point into the cultural context rather than a standalone activity.

Mukhina has outlined a long-term plan for this route, aiming to transition these trips into a regular monthly service by 2027. For now, the program remains a limited offering, with the current format testing the practical logistics of moving small groups between the Russian port city and the North Korean capital.