Russian Far East: How a Remote Aleut Bay Is Becoming a Cross-Border Resort Hub

For decades, Aleut Bay in Primorsky Krai was a place of quiet isolation, characterized by rugged coastlines and a conspicuous lack of accommodation infrastructure. That status is shifting dramatically. The bay, located in the Khasansky District, is being transformed from a remote natural zone into a year-round tourist cluster, a development that promises to establish the first large-scale accommodation hub on the Sea of Japan coast.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Китайский туризм

The scale of the change is defined by a 29.1 billion ruble investment agreement, funded under the federal program "Five Seas and Lake Baikal.” The project covers 195 hectares of land with a 1.5-kilometer shoreline. By 2031, the site is slated to host seven hotels totaling 3,800 rooms, alongside an aquapark, a thermal and spa complex, a sports center, and a concert hall. This marks a fundamental shift in the region's tourism capacity, moving from ad-hoc visits to structured, high-volume hospitality.

For travelers, the implications of this shift are significant. Currently, visiting this section of the Russian Far East requires significant logistical planning, with limited options for comfort. The first phase of the project, scheduled for completion in 2028, will introduce a four-star family hotel with spa facilities, 206 rooms, a children's club, and dedicated service zones. This infrastructure targets a broader demographic than typical remote ecotourism sites. According to Oleg Kozyatkov, the President's Plenipotentiary Representative in the Far Eastern Federal District, the resort is designed not just for local residents but also to attract tourists from Chinese provinces such as Jilin and Heilongjiang, positioning the destination as a cross-border leisure hub.

However, the realization of this vision depends on solving substantial engineering challenges. The site is currently remote, lacking the basic utilities required for a major resort. Over 3 billion rubles are planned for energy supply alone. Developers are evaluating options that include a 10-megawatt gas-piston power plant running on liquid hydrocarbon gas, as well as calculations for renewable energy sources. Building water systems, roads, and general infrastructure remains a key hurdle before the hotels can open their doors.

The project is being executed by LLC "Kuryorty Primorya," which has secured tax incentives and support through the Vladivostok Free Port regime. Spatially, the resort will be situated near the "Land of the Leopard" National Park and the marine biosphere reserve featuring Furugelm Island. If all stages are completed as planned, the complex is expected to handle up to 500,000 tourists annually. This volume would also generate 3,753 new jobs, integrating the local workforce into a growing tourism economy rather than leaving them on the periphery of the region's development.