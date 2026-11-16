China's APEC Security Week Forces Travellers to Double Transit Times and Carry Medical Proof

Travellers planning to transit through or arrive in China, Hong Kong, or Macau between November 13 and 19 should expect significantly longer processing times at airports, railway stations, and ferry terminals. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (АТОР) has issued a warning citing enhanced security measures in place for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Week, with key events scheduled in Shenzhen on November 18 and 19.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by HK Arun, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ View of Hong Kong Airport

The immediate practical impact is not just stricter security screenings, but a substantial increase in the time required to navigate transit hubs. АТОР advises passengers to multiply their standard travel time to airports or border crossings by two to three. This recommendation is particularly relevant for those crossing between Shenzhen and Hong Kong, where queues at border checkpoints are expected to be severe during the event period.

Medicines and documentation

A less obvious but critical risk involves carrying prescription medications. Rules governing the import and transport of drugs vary significantly across the three jurisdictions. Strict limitations apply to controlled substances, including strong painkillers and medications for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

To avoid confiscation or extended interrogation at security checks, passengers must ensure their medications are in their original packaging. Crucially, travellers must carry the original doctor's prescription and a medical certificate explaining the necessity of the medication. Lacking these documents may result in the drugs being seized or the passenger facing prolonged scrutiny, a complication that can easily derail a tight connection or itinerary during a period of already elevated security delays.