World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Pattaya Tour Boat Collision Injures Nine as Vessel Sinks Rapidly

Society

A high-speed tour boat began sinking minutes after colliding with a fishing vessel off the Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, Thailand, on the evening of November 9, injuring nine people, including two Russian tourists. The incident, which resulted mostly in lacerations and minor injuries treated in local hospitals, highlights a specific vulnerability in the busy waterways connecting popular floating restaurants to the shore.

Pattaya Beach, Trees, Thailand
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Vyacheslav Argenberg, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Pattaya Beach, Trees, Thailand

According to preliminary police findings, the tour boat was returning a group of holidaymakers to the dock when it struck the fishing boat. The captain of the fishing vessel stated that he spotted the approaching speedboat and attempted to avoid the collision by reducing his speed. However, the tour boat crashed into the bow of his vessel. The owner of the tour boat admitted to police that he simply failed to see the fishermen. Notably, the fishing captain maintained that his vessel's navigational lights were functioning correctly at the time of the impact.

The Mechanics of the Risk

The collision underscores a persistent safety challenge in high-density coastal tourist zones: the intersection of high-speed commercial vessels and smaller fishing or charter boats. In areas like Bali Hai Pier, the proximity of docks and the frequency of transfers create a congested maritime environment. When a vessel moving at high speed fails to yield or spot a slower-moving object, the reaction time for both parties is effectively eliminated. Even if one party complies fully with safety protocols, such as displaying proper navigational lights, the kinetic energy and speed differential make avoidance difficult in the final moments.

For travelers, the critical safety factor in such a scenario is not the visibility of other boats, but personal flotation equipment. The source notes that the tour boat began sinking immediately after the impact. In such rapid sinking events, a properly fitted life jacket is the primary barrier against drowning. While the specific circumstances of this accident were investigated through surveillance footage and hull damage analysis, the general lesson remains focused on individual preparedness rather than reliance on other vessels' caution.

Pattaya police are continuing their investigation to determine the final cause of the accident, reviewing surveillance recordings and the physical damage to both vessels. Travelers using speedboat transfers in busy harbor areas are advised to confirm that a life jacket is provided and secured for every passenger before departing the dock.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
World
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Columnists
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Popular
Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?

Lithuania has delivered a specific list of requirements to Beijing, stating that the fulfillment of these conditions is a prerequisite for normalizing diplomatic ties.

Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have?
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
Kremlin Demands Documentary Guarantees Against Further NATO Eastward Expansion
American Cancer Society Shifts Prostate Screening from Shared Decision to Direct Testing Directive
Global Microsoft outage disrupts Singapore government, education, and finance
Thailand's 2027 Travel Fee: Why Catalog Prices Won't Include This New 450-Baht Cost Alexander Shtorm Lithuania gives China a list of demands to restore ties — but what leverage does Vilnius have? Andrey Mihayloff Putin rejects European inclusion in Ukraine talks, sets new territorial red lines Lyuba Lulko
Russia, China, and US Discuss Human Control Over Nuclear AI at APEC Summit
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent Relocates to Military Base Following Direct Threats
Germany Approves Record €560.9 Billion 2027 Budget Plan
Germany Approves Record €560.9 Billion 2027 Budget Plan
Last materials
Singapore Prison Service formalizes recovery programme for etomidate abuse victims
Pattaya Tour Boat Collision Injures Nine as Vessel Sinks Rapidly
Kazakhstan considers Kostanay region as potential site for third nuclear power plant
Pope Francis warns of ecological injustice caused by rapid technological and energy expansion
Seychelles Flights Continue After Etihad Shift to Partner
Heartbreaking cries in the shelter: how a senior dog survived the loss of her only home and family
Thailand's 2027 Travel Fee: Why Catalog Prices Won't Include This New 450-Baht Cost
Mercedes-Benz Freezes German Capacity Expansion Amid Order-Book and Cost Squeeze
KiwiSaver hardship withdrawals rise to $443.6 million
Bucharest Unirii Square reconstruction scheduled for completion by the end of 2026
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.