Seychelles Flights Continue After Etihad Shift to Partner

Starting January 11, Etihad Airways will cease operating its own aircraft on the daily Abu Dhabi to Mahe (Seychelles) route. For passengers holding existing tickets, this might initially look like a disruption, but in practice, the route will remain fully accessible. The operational burden shifts from Etihad's own fleet to its partner, Air Seychelles, meaning the journey plan itself stays largely intact.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Passengers near scoreboard at the airport

This change affects travelers departing from Abu Dhabi toward the Seychelles. Andrei Kolodi, a representative of the airline's Russian office, clarified that Air Seychelles is already operating daily flights to the destination. Consequently, the common routing of Moscow-Abu Dhabi-Mahe remains viable. The primary practical difference is a reduction in choice: instead of two daily options, passengers will see one scheduled service. This flight will continue to book under the Etihad code (EY), but it will be physically operated by an Air Seychelles aircraft.

What happens to existing bookings

Panicking over a need to rebook is unnecessary. Etihad has confirmed that standard passenger protection procedures apply to all tickets purchased before the schedule change. Affected passengers have already been re-accommodated onto the partner's flights or offered a full refund. This is a standard procedure for route network adjustments, ensuring that the contractual obligation of the booking is met without imposing additional work on the traveler.

The transition is likely to be imperceptible for many. Dmitry Arutyunov, head of the tour operator ART-TOUR, noted that this type of cooperation is not new. Partially, these flights were already operated in a joint capacity, with segments flown by Etihad and others by Air Seychelles. Now that the Seychelles carrier is taking over the entire leg, the physical experience of the flight is unlikely to change significantly. Tour operators continue to sell these itineraries because they remain operational and predictable.

Onboard experience and alternatives

For the traveler, the in-cabin experience remains consistent. Air Seychelles serves its international routes with Airbus A320neo aircraft, featuring a two-class layout (business and economy). This is the same narrow-body aircraft type Etihad uses on the Abu Dhabi-Mahe sector. Therefore, seat dimensions, service levels, and baggage allowances will stay the same as what passengers currently know.

It is also important to recognize that the Etihad schedule change does not isolate the destination. Several alternative routes to the Seychelles remain available from Moscow:

• Direct flights from Sheremetyevo with Aeroflot.

• Connections via Dubai on Emirates.

• Connections via Istanbul on Turkish Airlines.

• Connections via Addis Ababa on Ethiopian Airlines.

This adjustment is part of a broader winter schedule revision for Etihad, which recently also decided not to resume its Kazan-Abu Dhabi service. For travelers planning winter holidays, the key takeaway is that even when a flagship airline drops a specific leg, the route often survives through partner networks. To secure your spot, it is advisable to check availability for bookings under the EY or HM codes about a week before departure to lock in the correct dates.