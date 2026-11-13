Bali Police Warn Tourists Against Wearing Conspicuous Jewelry in Kuta and Sanur

Police in Denpasar, Indonesia, have formally urged foreign tourists to temporarily avoid wearing conspicuous jewelry in popular resort areas, citing a recent spike in snatch-theft incidents on Bali.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Visions of Domino, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Bali Island in Indonesia

The warning specifically highlights the Kuta and Sanur districts as primary risk zones. According to The Bali News, Denpasar police have detained six suspects who are alleged to have stolen cash and valuables totaling 291.3 million rupiah (approximately 1.3 million rubles) from international visitors.

Senior Commissioner I Ketut Widjarta described the modus operandi used by the offenders. Criminals typically travel in pairs on motorcycles, approaching pedestrians from the roadway to snatch bags or pull necklaces before escaping quickly. Authorities also issued a specific caution regarding private transportation, advising travelers to avoid unlicensed drivers who aggressively offer rides, as these individuals have been linked to thefts occurring during the journey itself.

Context and Industry Perspective

While the police alert is specific to recent criminal activity, industry experts urge visitors to maintain a measured perspective. Artur Muradyan, a board member of the Russian Union of Tourist Industry (RSTI), noted that Bali does not currently face a crisis-level threat of violence. He also highlighted a different, albeit more benign, hazard common to the island: macaques frequently steal unattended smartphones and bags from carelessly distracted guests.

Recommended safety protocols align with standard advice for high-traffic tourist destinations in Asia, including Thailand and the Philippines. Travelers are advised to store high-value items such as jewelry, large sums of cash, and passports in hotel safes or locked luggage when not in use. On the street, displaying gold jewelry or keeping wallets in rear pockets increases visibility to potential thieves. Distributing cash across internal, secure pockets is a practical measure to mitigate risk.

Should a theft occur, the standard procedure involves immediately filing a police report to document the incident. If identity documents are lost, travelers must contact their respective consulate for a temporary travel document. It is important to note that while tour operators can provide contacts for local authorities, they are not liable for criminal acts or the efficiency of local law enforcement. Such street-level thefts are not unique to Bali; similar patterns of opportunistic crime are well-documented in major European tourist hubs like Spain, where pickpockets operate in crowded areas near landmarks and in parks.