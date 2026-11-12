The old paper cards are finally dead: Cairo officials revealed a new digital path for arrivals

Egyptian tourists are about to say goodbye to the paper arrival card. Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation Sameh al-Hefni has informed the parliament of plans to fully digitize the migration data collection process for all foreign visitors. Under this proposal, the physical questionnaires currently filled out on board flights or at the border will be replaced by a digital system.

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For domestic travelers, these paper cards have already been phased out. The government now intends to extend this efficiency to international guests, aiming to streamline the entry process. Accompanying this shift, authorities plan to install additional E-Gate terminals at airports. The goal is to allow passengers to clear passport control independently, bypassing standard queues and direct interaction with border officials.

However, for international travelers, two critical details remain undefined. There is no confirmed launch date for the digital system, and it is not yet clear whether the E-Gates will be accessible to citizens of Russia and other non-resident nationalities. Until official confirmation is issued, travelers should continue to follow the current rules for completing arrival documentation.

Expanding Transit Options

In parallel with the digitization of entry procedures, the government is considering broader changes for transit passengers. Currently, visa-free entry for layovers of up to 96 hours is restricted to specific categories of passengers flying on national carriers, a measure set to remain in effect until April 2027. Authorities are examining options to widen this eligibility list, which would allow a greater number of travelers to legally leave the airport and spend several days in the country without securing a full visa.