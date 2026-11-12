Japanese tourism strategy in Vietnam: unexpected shift alters travel patterns across the region

For Fumi Matsumoto, the main representative of the Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) in Vietnam, the decision to visit Hoi An was driven by a specific calculation: the flight from Osaka to Da Nang takes under five hours. That duration is the quiet engine behind a significant shift in Vietnamese tourism. Starting in March 2026, citizens of Japan and eleven other countries will be able to stay in Vietnam for up to 45 days visa-free, regardless of the purpose of their trip. This policy, valid until March 2028, has already catalyzed a surge in Japanese visitors, propelling the country to the sixth position among Vietnam's largest inbound markets, according to the National Statistics Office of Vietnam.

Photo: Vietnam National Tourism Administration Vietnam

The visa waiver is not operating in a vacuum; it is supported by a rapid expansion in air connectivity that makes short-haul travel feasible. Beyond the established routes from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Airlines has launched five weekly flights from Da Nang, with one destination in Osaka and four in Tokyo. Meanwhile, low-cost carrier Vietjet Air has added four weekly flights between Hanoi and Shizuoka. For Matsumoto, this density of service transforms Vietnam into a viable option for the weekend traveler, a demographic that previously might have looked elsewhere for a four-day escape.

However, the appeal to Japanese travelers is not merely logistical. In a survey conducted by the Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) in August, Japanese tourists cited local cuisine and affordable prices as primary reasons for choosing Vietnam. Matsumoto highlights a more subtle factor: safety. "From the perspective of a female traveler, one of the key advantages of Vietnam is that I feel quite safe here,” she notes. This sense of security is particularly important for a distinct segment of the market: married women over the age of 40, who value comfort and predictability alongside gastronomy.

The current spike in numbers, however, requires context. Pham Hai Kinh, Director of the Institute of Asian Tourism Development, points out that the growth is partly a rebound from a low baseline in October 2025, when only 60,000 Japanese visitors arrived. That figure was depressed by a weak yen and intense competition from China. Additionally, diplomatic tensions between Tokyo and Beijing have nudged some Japanese tourists toward Vietnam as an alternative. Yet experts caution that geopolitical shifts are a temporary catalyst. Sustained success will depend on Vietnam's ability to offer unique, high-quality experiences rather than relying on external factors.

The consumer behavior within this growing market is also evolving. Historically, Japanese tourists have been prized for their predictability: they plan far in advance, follow curated itineraries, and spend significantly on golf, spas, and high-end lodging. But a younger generation is reshaping the demand. These travelers often book independently, guided by social media reviews and personal blogs rather than traditional tour packages. They are drawn not just by infrastructure, but by the everyday: strolling through wet markets, eating pho at street stalls, or browsing Bat Trang ceramics and local embroidery. This shift from passive sightseeing to active cultural immersion is changing what destinations need to offer.

For Vietnam to capitalize on this trend, the strategy must move beyond volume. Experts recommend expanding the network of luxury resorts to capture higher-spending visitors while simultaneously simplifying entry rules and improving bilingual navigation in English and Japanese. Travel agents are encouraged to design flexible, short-duration packages that blend cultural, gastronomic, and wellness elements with seasonal pricing. The underlying imperative is one of service precision. As Japan's outbound tourism recovers-with the JTB agency forecasting 16 million overseas trips this year, a 3% increase over 2025-the bar for service quality has never been higher. For Vietnam, the visa-free policy is an open door, but whether travelers walk through it again will depend on the details of the experience waiting on the other side.