Colossal ocean waves and hidden ruins: Casablanca becomes unexpected budget leader in Africa

Morocco has transitioned from an exotic luxury to a practical alternative for Russian travelers. With the launch of direct flights from Moscow and Saint Petersburg and a visa-free entry policy for 90 days, the kingdom now competes with traditional resorts in terms of accessibility and cost.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Antony Stanley from Gloucester, UK, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/ Casablanca

Flight Logistics and Pricing

Direct connectivity has improved significantly. Starting in 2026, Royal Air Maroc operates flights from Saint Petersburg three times a week, with round-trip fares starting around 36,000 rubles. Moscow offers higher frequency with daily flights and prices beginning at 27,500 rubles.

According to travel manager Irina Sokolova, direct routes to Casablanca eliminate the risks of delays often associated with European transfers, allowing for more reliable planning of local ground transportation.

Casablanca: Urban Profile and Climate

Casablanca is a high-energy metropolis where French colonial architecture blends with modern business districts. The city is characterized by a constant Atlantic breeze that keeps summer temperatures comfortable, typically between +22°C and +30°C. While the ocean water remains brisk, it is noted for its clarity.

The city's landmark is the Hassan II Mosque, featuring the tallest minaret in Africa at 210 meters. Unlike many religious sites in Morocco, this mosque allows non-Muslims to enter via organized tour groups.

Travel agent Anastasia Krylova suggests that small souvenirs from Russia for riad staff can improve service quality and help resolve domestic issues due to local hospitality customs.

Budgeting and Gastronomy

Moroccan cuisine centers on tagine (slow-cooked meat and vegetables in clay pots), couscous, and sweetened mint tea. Shopping at local markets is a ritual where bargaining is expected; initial prices for ceramics and spices can often be reduced by half.

Estimated Costs:

One-week independent trip: 50,000-70,000 rubles (including flights).

50,000-70,000 rubles (including flights). Accommodation: Traditional guest houses (riads) cost between 7,000 and 20,000 rubles per week.

Traditional guest houses (riads) cost between 7,000 and 20,000 rubles per week. Food: Approximately 14,000 rubles per week.

Approximately 14,000 rubles per week. Active travel: A two-week trip involving car rentals and surfing can cost around 350 euros (excluding flights) with mindful spending.

Practical Travel Tips

Common Mistake Solution / Result Paying the first asking price Bargain to reduce costs by up to 50% Last-minute booking Book 2-3 months early; peak season prices rise 30-50% Overlooking rail travel Trains are the fastest and cheapest way to move between cities

Expanding the Itinerary

Casablanca serves as a primary transport hub. High-speed trains provide quick access to Marrakech, Essaouira, and Agadir. Travelers should reserve rooms in top riads well in advance for the period from March to October.

Security expert Roman Larin warns that using drones to film the Atlas Mountains requires special permits, as Morocco maintains strict aviation security and equipment regulations.

Traveler FAQ

Do Russians need a visa in 2026?

No, a visa is not required for tourist stays up to 90 days. A passport valid for at least three months beyond the trip duration is necessary.

What is the best currency for payments?

The official currency is the Moroccan Dirham. While cards are accepted in major cities, cash is essential for markets and riads.

Is renting a car advisable?

Intercity roads are in excellent condition. However, vehicles are prohibited in the medinas (old city centers), and urban parking is always paid.

When is the best time to visit?

From March to October. Spring and autumn offer the mildest climate for both urban exploration and coastal relaxation.