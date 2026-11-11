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Maldives scraps controversial travel levy: sudden policy reversal secures future vacation pricing

Society

Travelers planning a getaway to the Maldives can breathe a sigh of relief as the government has scrapped a proposed 17% tax that would have targeted foreign tour operators, travel agents, and online booking platforms. The announcement was made by Mohamed Amin, the Minister of Tourism and Civil Aviation, during the World Travel Market in London, effectively halting a fiscal move that threatened to disrupt the archipelago's pricing structure.

Maldives
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Evgeny Izmailov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
Maldives

The Cost of "Fairness"

The contested measure, known as the "destination principle," was initially designed to ensure that foreign intermediaries contributing to the Maldivian economy paid a fair share of taxes. However, for the traveler, this policy was less about fiscal equity and more about a potential price hike. Had the 17% levy been implemented, the cost would likely have been passed directly to the consumer, making the islands significantly more expensive compared to competing luxury destinations.

The decision to retreat follows a sharp backlash from the international travel industry. Operators warned that the additional financial burden would discourage the active promotion of the Maldives on the global stage, potentially leading to a drop in bookings at a time when the destination is already facing external pressures.

Navigating Market Volatility

The government's reversal comes at a sensitive moment for the Maldivian hotel sector. Local resort owners have already reported challenges with room occupancy, driven by factors beyond their control. Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have created a psychological barrier for some travelers, who are hesitant to fly through major regional hubs like Dubai and Abu Dhabi-the primary gateways to the Maldives.

By removing the proposed tax, the Maldives avoids compounding these logistical risks with economic ones. For the international tourist, this means booking channels remain stable and the expected surge in tour pricing has been averted, preserving the destination's competitiveness in a volatile global market.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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