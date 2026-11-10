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Turkey's Shopping Era Fades as Tourists Shift Budget to Food and Health

Society

For international travellers, the era of Turkey as a low-cost shopping destination is quietly ending. The shift is not a sudden collapse in popularity, but a structural change in how visitors spend their money. According to official statistical data for the third quarter (July-September), the country welcomed 23.25 million foreign guests. While this represents a slight decline of 1.6% year-on-year, the average spend per visitor rose to $1,087.69. The total revenue generated by the tourism sector reached $25.29 billion, signaling that the money is staying in the country, but it is being allocated differently.

Turkish hotels
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Turkish hotels

The driver of this change is the rising cost of living within Turkey itself. Inflation and the increased price of goods on the domestic market have made the traditional bargain-hunting strategy less effective for foreigners. As local prices climb, the relative advantage of buying clothing and shoes abroad diminishes. Consequently, visitors are prioritizing their core travel needs-accommodation and dining-over retail purchases.

Where the money is going

The breakdown of spending reveals a clear pivot toward services rather than goods. Hoteliers saw their revenues grow by 19%, reaching $3.15 billion. The food and beverage sector performed even stronger, with spending in restaurants and cafes increasing by 8.7% to hit $5.2 billion. These figures suggest that the modern visitor to Turkey is willing to pay a premium for quality stays and culinary experiences, even as the overall tourist volume ticks down slightly.

A particularly striking development is the surge in medical tourism. For the first time in its history, the quarterly revenue from this sector exceeded the $1 billion mark. Between July and September, foreign patients spent $1.033 billion on treatment and wellness procedures. This represents a 23.6% increase compared to the same period in 2023. This segment is becoming a significant pillar of the industry, drawing travellers specifically for healthcare services that complement or replace traditional leisure activities.

What this means for your budget

For the individual traveller, this data translates into a practical reality: the budget allocation for a trip to Turkey needs to be recalibrated. The days when a significant portion of the travel fund could be reserved for a major wardrobe update are fading. Instead, the financial weight of the trip is shifting toward high-quality service, gastronomy, and wellness. The 'cheap trip' model is less viable, but the 'value-for-money' model is evolving. The trade-off is clear: while the sticker price of goods may have lost its appeal, the investment in accommodation, dining, and health services is yielding a different kind of return-one based on quality of experience rather than cost of acquisition. Buyers should expect to spend more on the fundamentals of the stay, with retail shopping becoming a discretionary, rather than a primary, expense.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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