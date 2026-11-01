Lethal luggage triggers alarm: Customs officers in St. Petersburg intercept deadly cargo

At Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg, a routine baggage check revealed a significant safety hazard that went beyond a typical customs violation. An automatic radiation monitoring system, known as "Yantar," flagged a passenger's suitcase for elevated background levels. Upon manual inspection, customs officers discovered a package containing 450 grams of radioactive minerals.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены Waiting room at the airport

The incident involved a 43-year-old foreign student who arrived on a flight from Africa via Istanbul. The individual claimed the stones were brought for educational purposes to prepare a graduation project. However, laboratory analysis confirmed that the minerals contained radium-226, with gamma radiation levels at the packaging reaching 8.19 microsieverts per hour. This figure is significantly higher than the natural background radiation, which typically averages between 0.1 and 0.2 microsieverts per hour.

Consequences and Regulatory Response

While the traveler's intent was stated to be academic, the possession and importation of such materials triggered strict legal and safety protocols. Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's consumer protection and technical regulation agency, was officially notified of the find. The radioactive minerals were seized and sent for specialized disposal to prevent environmental or health risks.

An administrative case was opened against the passenger under Article 16.3 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation, which covers violations of established prohibitions and restrictions on the import of goods. The student now faces a fine and the complete confiscation of the materials. This case highlights that personal or academic interest in geological specimens does not exempt travelers from adhering to international safety standards and national customs regulations regarding hazardous materials.