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Lake Baikal Travelers Bypass Tour Operators for Unregulated Stays

Society

On the shores of Lake Baikal, the summer landscape is shifting away from guided group tours and toward a more solitary, self-organized form of travel. Vadim Kopylov, Deputy Chairman of the Siberian Baikal Tourism Association (SBAT), noted that demand for organized packages is steadily declining. Today, a growing number of travelers prefer to book their own apartments and arrange local services-transfers, excursions, and meals-directly upon arrival. This shift is made possible by an infrastructure that has matured enough to support independent logistics, a flexibility that was previously difficult to achieve without the backbone of a tour operator. Alongside this, the traditional appeal of simple camping on the shore is returning, offering a low-friction alternative for those seeking autonomy.

Baikal Ice Ring
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Baikal Ice Ring

The Gray Market Takes Hold

While winter tourism remains firmly in the hands of professionals due to harsh weather and complex logistics, the summer market is tilting heavily toward independent travelers. Marina Grigoryeva, Head of the Committee on Entrepreneurship in the Tourism and Hospitality Industry at the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Eastern Siberia, points out that this independent flow is primarily being absorbed by daily rental apartments. She estimates that these "gray"-or unregulated-accommodation options account for more than half of the total lodging capacity in the region. This stands in stark contrast to the official sector: according to the Irkutsk Regional Tourism Agency, there are only about 770 legally registered hotels, guesthouses, and hostels operating in the area.

Savings Versus Safety

Anastasia Teterina, CEO of the Association of Entrepreneurs of the Tourism Business in the Baikal Region, highlights the economic engine behind this shift. Many recreation bases effectively provide full tourist services but register their activities merely as short-term housing rentals. This classification allows them to bypass the tourism tax and avoid routine inspections, enabling them to undercut legitimate competitors on price. However, this cost advantage carries hidden consequences. Teterina warns that independent travelers are increasingly turning to unlicensed guides and carriers, including social media influencers whose activities are not subject to safety compliance checks. In this model, the savings on official service translate directly into personal risk, a trade-off the individual traveler must accept without the safety net of a regulated industry.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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