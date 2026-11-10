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Spanish Rail Cuts and Italian Strike Threats Disrupt October Travel

Society

Travelers moving between major Spanish and Italian cities over the coming days may find their itineraries interrupted by a combination of operator cuts and unresolved labor disputes. For those relying on rail connectivity, the ability to reach a destination now depends on whether they are booked with a specific low-cost carrier in Spain or caught in a volatile union standoff in Italy.

High-speed train
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
High-speed train

In Spain, the disruption is immediate and concentrated. Passengers booked on Ouigo high-speed trains for October 30 and November 2 face significant service gaps, as the operator has canceled 22 of its 77 scheduled trips-nearly a third of its capacity. These cancellations primarily impact critical routes connecting Madrid with Valencia, Murcia, Seville, and Malaga. Travelers should check their email for notifications; Ouigo is offering the choice between a free date change or a refund according to the carrier's standard terms.

Beyond these scheduled cuts, a train derailment on October 28 on the Madrid-Andalusia line has created a ripple effect across the network. While many trains remain on the schedule, localized traffic restrictions resulting from the accident are likely to cause delays for passengers traveling toward southern Spain.

The Italian Standoff

Across the border in Italy, the situation is less about documented cancellations and more about operational uncertainty. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport officially postponed a nationwide strike originally slated for the evening of October 29 through October 30. While the state operator, Ferrovie dello Stato, maintains that trains will run according to the published timetable, the stability of this claim is fragile.

The USB union has publicly indicated its intent to proceed with protests regardless of the government's decision. While there are currently no mass cancellations reported, the disconnect between official ministry statements and union intentions means travelers should prepare for sudden disruptions or delays that could occur without prior notice.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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