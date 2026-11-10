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Tragedy at a Bali luxury retreat: Flash floods forced authorities into a massive safety overhaul

Society

A sudden deluge near the Nungnung waterfall recently turned a luxury retreat into a disaster zone, leaving two guests missing after they were swept away by floodwaters. Several guest tents at the Pelaga Eco Park glamping site were destroyed by the rain, sparking an urgent reevaluation of safety protocols across Bali as the island enters its rainy season.

Bali is an island in Indonesia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Visions of Domino, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Bali is an island in Indonesia

Shifting Risk Responsibility

In the wake of the incident, Bali's tourism authorities are coordinating a safety sweep of hotels, glamping sites, villas, and eco-lodges. The current strategy relies heavily on self-assessment; owners are tasked with auditing their own properties, particularly those situated on mountain slopes or adjacent to bodies of water.

Under these directives, operators must inspect the structural integrity of their buildings, the efficiency of drainage systems, and the viability of evacuation routes. The onus of safety is placed on the business owner: if a "significant potential threat of a natural disaster" is identified, the operator is required to cease operations. Tour organizers are facing similar mandates to identify high-risk natural sites and remove them from active itineraries during volatile weather.

Geographic Vulnerabilities

While Bali is a primary destination for nature lovers, specific corridors are now flagged for heightened risk. The Singaraja-Denpasar highway and the road from Singaraja to Gobleg-both popular for their scenic views-are noted for their instability during heavy rains.

Further risks are concentrated in the Karangasem and Kintamani regions. Known for their cultural monuments and volcanic landscapes, these areas are particularly susceptible to landslides and flash floods due to the combination of steep terrain and intense precipitation. For travelers in these zones, the stability of local infrastructure becomes a critical, if often invisible, factor in their safety.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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