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Golden Ring Expansion: 58 New Sites Reveal a Trade-off Between Heritage and Infrastructure

Society

For decades, the Golden Ring has functioned as a concentrated loop of Russia's most storied cities, where the primary attraction is the density of white-stone cathedrals and kremlins. However, as the route approaches its 60th anniversary in 2027, the very definition of the journey is shifting. Plans are underway to expand the map from a handful of urban centers to a network of 58 locations, incorporating 49 new sites including the shores of Lake Pleshcheyevo and the wilderness of the Meshchera National Park.

Route of the Golden Ring
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Route of the Golden Ring

This expansion transforms the trip from a curated architectural tour into a study of the regional landscape. For the traveler, the choice is no longer just about which city to visit, but whether they seek the high-density tourism of the major hubs or the slower pace of the periphery. The scale of current interest is evident: in 2025, the route drew approximately 24 million visitors, a 5.2% increase over the previous year, with the vast majority concentrated in the traditional anchors of Yaroslavl, Vladimir, and Kostroma.

The Gap Between Mapping and Access

The transition from a "ring" to a "network" introduces a practical trade-off: the allure of hidden gems versus the reality of infrastructure. Adding a village to a map does not automatically create a bed or a paved road. To bridge this gap, five regions are currently implementing roughly 60 investment projects aimed at building new hotels and tourist complexes, supported by financial incentives such as loans at 6% per annum.

The most meaningful tension exists between modern demand and historical preservation. Rather than relying solely on new construction, the company DOM. RF has identified 273 historical buildings available for investors to convert into contemporary hotels. For the visitor, this means the experience of the expanded Golden Ring will likely depend on whether these heritage sites can be successfully modernized without erasing the provincial charm that makes the detour to a smaller town worthwhile in the first place.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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