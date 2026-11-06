St. Petersburg's former Kresty prison to split museum and spa between two hotel wings

In St. Petersburg, the architectural fate of the former "Kresty" (Crosses) pre-trial detention center is being redefined not merely by the change in the building's purpose, but by the specific spatial logic proposed for its adaptation. According to recent planning documents, the two main historical buildings will house hotel rooms, yet their character will be shaped by distinct public functions embedded within the structure. While both Building No. 1 and Building No. 2 are slated to feature restaurants, their supporting programs diverge: the first building incorporates a fitness center and a museum, while the second is designed to include a spa complex.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by karel291, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Cross Prison, St. Petersburg

Spatial Logic in the Historic Cells

The transformation plan, reviewed by the Committee for State Control, Use and Preservation of Historical and Cultural Monuments of St. Petersburg, strictly adheres to the existing structural framework of the historic wings. In Building No. 1, originally used for solitary confinement, hotel rooms are designated for the first floor and the second through fourth floors. The basement level has been allocated for essential infrastructure, including the kitchen, storage, technical rooms, and office space. Notably, this basement also houses a museum exhibition, anchoring the site's historical memory directly within the building's base. The ground floor, accessible to guests and visitors, will serve as the entrance zone, restaurant, and fitness area.

Building No. 2 follows a similar vertical logic for accommodation, with rooms located on the first and upper floors (second to fourth). However, the functional distribution of the lower levels differs. While the ground floor here also contains the entrance, public areas, and a restaurant, the basement is dedicated to kitchen facilities, storage, and, distinguishing it from the first building, a spa complex. This differentiation suggests a deliberate attempt to vary the guest experience across the two historic structures while respecting their architectural integrity.

Status and Context

The renovation and adaptation works are being carried out by the KVS Group of Companies, with construction and restoration efforts commencing in September. It is important to note that these plans are based on approved project documentation and previously published conceptual data. The complex is intended to include business spaces, recreational facilities, and a museum component, but it is not yet an operational hotel. The final ambiance and service quality remain dependent on the ongoing construction and restoration processes.

For international observers and future visitors, this project represents a specific type of urban adaptation. Rather than treating the former prison as a mere backdrop for a standard hotel chain, the design integrates the site's history through concrete functional choices: a museum in one wing and wellness facilities in another. This approach positions the "Kresty" complex as a unique urban object where historical context and modern infrastructure are woven together, provided the current status of the works allows for the realization of these plans.