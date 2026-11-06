World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

St. Petersburg's former Kresty prison to split museum and spa between two hotel wings

Society

In St. Petersburg, the architectural fate of the former "Kresty" (Crosses) pre-trial detention center is being redefined not merely by the change in the building's purpose, but by the specific spatial logic proposed for its adaptation. According to recent planning documents, the two main historical buildings will house hotel rooms, yet their character will be shaped by distinct public functions embedded within the structure. While both Building No. 1 and Building No. 2 are slated to feature restaurants, their supporting programs diverge: the first building incorporates a fitness center and a museum, while the second is designed to include a spa complex.

Cross Prison, St. Petersburg
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by karel291, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Cross Prison, St. Petersburg

Spatial Logic in the Historic Cells

The transformation plan, reviewed by the Committee for State Control, Use and Preservation of Historical and Cultural Monuments of St. Petersburg, strictly adheres to the existing structural framework of the historic wings. In Building No. 1, originally used for solitary confinement, hotel rooms are designated for the first floor and the second through fourth floors. The basement level has been allocated for essential infrastructure, including the kitchen, storage, technical rooms, and office space. Notably, this basement also houses a museum exhibition, anchoring the site's historical memory directly within the building's base. The ground floor, accessible to guests and visitors, will serve as the entrance zone, restaurant, and fitness area.

Building No. 2 follows a similar vertical logic for accommodation, with rooms located on the first and upper floors (second to fourth). However, the functional distribution of the lower levels differs. While the ground floor here also contains the entrance, public areas, and a restaurant, the basement is dedicated to kitchen facilities, storage, and, distinguishing it from the first building, a spa complex. This differentiation suggests a deliberate attempt to vary the guest experience across the two historic structures while respecting their architectural integrity.

Status and Context

The renovation and adaptation works are being carried out by the KVS Group of Companies, with construction and restoration efforts commencing in September. It is important to note that these plans are based on approved project documentation and previously published conceptual data. The complex is intended to include business spaces, recreational facilities, and a museum component, but it is not yet an operational hotel. The final ambiance and service quality remain dependent on the ongoing construction and restoration processes.

For international observers and future visitors, this project represents a specific type of urban adaptation. Rather than treating the former prison as a mere backdrop for a standard hotel chain, the design integrates the site's history through concrete functional choices: a museum in one wing and wellness facilities in another. This approach positions the "Kresty" complex as a unique urban object where historical context and modern infrastructure are woven together, provided the current status of the works allows for the realization of these plans.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support
World
Berlin's Ukrainian Return Hub Sees Minimal Use: Few Men Return Despite Support
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Americas
Democrats Flip Two Dozen Seats to Secure House Control in 2026 Midterms
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026

Recent shifts in cross-border energy flows and production metrics have altered the financial landscape for the region's largest fuel supplier this year.

Azerbaijan reports $5.7 billion in natural gas export revenue for January-August 2026
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
US Sanctions Chandigarh Businessman and Network Over Iranian Oil Export Scheme
Kyrgyz government announces 2027 export financing and certification subsidies for garment industry
Kazakhstan's Druzhba Exports Hit Technical Ceiling Despite Available Capacity
The end of an era: Why GAZ removed the iconic deer from the Volga Andrey Mihayloff Twelve low-maintenance houseplants that can survive neglect and low light Marina Lebedeva EU Threatens Georgia With Visa Restrictions Over Democratic Backsliding Lyuba Lulko
Bolivia Export Surge Driven by Silver and Gold Price Volatility
Who is behind the wave of bomb threats disrupting European air travel?
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Philippine delegation meets Prime Minister Takaichi to discuss export competitiveness in Tokyo
Last materials
Kazakhstan construction costs surge to 110.1% YoY in Oct 2026, driven by services
St. Petersburg's former Kresty prison to split museum and spa between two hotel wings
Bolivia National Institute of Statistics reports 6.03% cumulative inflation through October 2026
La Mongie Ski Resort Transforms Into Year-Round Tourist Hub
Algeria Non-Hydrocarbon Exports Reach $5.16 Billion in 2025
American sentenced to 21 days' imprisonment for Changi Airport perfume theft
Kazakhstan Now 61% of Uzbekistan's Central Asian Trade, But Structural Imbalance Persists
Mumbai Airport Slides 12 International Carriers to Navi Mumbai for 2027 Renovation
New sediment traps and fish barriers installed in Central Otago to protect native galaxiid
Karnataka alleges petrol ethanol blends exceed 20% limit, risking vehicle damage
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.