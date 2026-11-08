Egypt's New Marsa Matruh Resort Relies on 22-Kilometer Canal Network

Imagine a Mediterranean resort where the primary feature isn't a sandy beach, but a 22-kilometer network of navigable waterways cutting directly through the city center. This is the core concept of Alam Al Roum, a futuristic urban development announced by the international architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM). Located near the existing resort of Marsa Matruh on Egypt's northern coast, the project aims to transform the region from a seasonal destination into a year-round urban hub, fundamentally changing how visitors interact with the coastline.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marc Ryckaert (MJJR), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Hurghada hotels

Infrastructure as the Main Attraction

For the traveler, the most tangible appeal of Alam Al Roum lies not in its futuristic aesthetic, but in its dense, water-centric infrastructure. The master plan, covering a 20.6-square-kilometer area, prioritizes a 7.2-kilometer shoreline equipped with a modern international yacht marina. The design goes beyond standard resort amenities; it integrates a 22-kilometer system of artificial lagoons and canals that are explicitly designed for swimming and are directly connected to the open sea.

This is a distinct departure from the traditional Egyptian resort model, which typically relies on isolated hotel compounds with private pools. Here, the water system serves a dual purpose: it is a recreational space and an engineered infrastructure element for managing stormwater. The project includes planned golf courses, an amphitheater, markets, and a yacht club, all anchored by a new lighthouse. The goal is to create a functional city where living, working, and leisure coexist within a maritime framework.

Engineering for Climate Resilience

The choice of this specific location and design reflects a strategic response to changing environmental conditions. SOM, which also designed the new administrative capital east of Cairo, has tailored the plan to address rising sea levels and extreme weather. The construction site will be elevated above sea level to mitigate flooding risks, while the coastline will be fortified with reinforced sand dunes and wetlands. These natural barriers are intended to filter water and absorb storm surges, protecting the urban core.

Furthermore, the layout of the buildings is optimized for passive climate control. The architecture is positioned to capture sea breezes for natural street cooling and to maximize daylighting, reducing the reliance on energy-intensive air conditioning. This approach suggests a destination that is designed for comfort in Egypt's heat, rather than merely tolerating it.

The Reality of Timing

Despite the comprehensive planning and the involvement of Qatari Diar as the developer, the immediate relevance for travelers is limited by the timeline. Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of the current decade, with the first phase-comprising the coastal zone, central marina, lagoon network, and beaches across 4 square kilometers-targeted for completion by 2030. The full completion date, which would include a business center, educational district, and residential quarters, is still being refined.

For now, Alam Al Roum represents a shift in how Egypt approaches its coastal tourism strategy. It signals a move away from standalone resorts toward integrated, climate-resilient urban destinations. The primary trade-off for the modern traveler is clear: the promise of a more sophisticated, year-round environment is currently a decade away, making the existing infrastructure of Marsa Matruh the only near-term option for visitors seeking the Egyptian Mediterranean experience.