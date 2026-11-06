New Delhi announces major reduction in e-Visa application data requirements for international travelers

India is set to trim its e-Visa application form by removing 70% of the current questions, a move designed to eliminate redundant fields and reduce the frequency of applicant errors. The change, which covers various visa categories including tourist permits, signals a shift toward a more streamlined entry process for international travellers, though the core security checks remain intact.

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What the simplification actually changes

Authorities in New Delhi have confirmed that the revision will strip out questions that duplicate information or have lost practical relevance. The goal is to make the data entry process more intuitive, thereby minimizing mistakes made by applicants and speeding up the verification work performed by officials. However, the Indian government has explicitly stated that this is not a relaxation of security standards. All data points necessary for identity verification and security screening will remain in the list of required information.

Importantly, this administrative update does not alter the fundamental terms of the tourist e-Visa. The existing rules continue to apply: the permit allows for a stay of up to 30 days within a four-month validity period from the date of issue, with unlimited entries and exits permitted during that window. For travellers, the primary benefit is a shorter, less confusing form rather than any extension of time in the country or a change in fee structure.

Timing and technical hurdles

While the decision to simplify the form has been made, there is no official date for the changes to take effect. Officials indicated that the digital system requires further configuration before the new format can be rolled out. Concurrently, the country is planning to reduce the total number of visa types, which may further simplify the selection process for applicants.

Travellers have responded positively to the news, acknowledging that the previous questionnaire felt excessive. Yet, many have pointed out that the reduction in questions does not address the most persistent frustration: the performance of the visa portal itself. Users frequently report slow loading times and periodic system errors. For many, fixing these technical glitches is as critical as shortening the form, as a stable platform is a prerequisite for a smooth application experience.

It is also worth noting that India and Russia have not established a visa-free regime for tourist groups. Therefore, for the majority of travel purposes, the e-Visa remains the mandatory first step for entry, making the reliability and clarity of this application process a central concern for visitors.