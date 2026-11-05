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Phu Quoc Holiday Booking: The Hidden Price of Late Availability

Society

Booking a New Year's getaway to Phu Quoc has transformed from a straightforward transaction into a high-stakes scramble for dwindling availability. Data from the Turvisor service indicates that sought-after luxury properties, including the InterContinental Phu Quoc Long Beach Resort 5* and Dusit Princess Moonrise Beach Resort 5*, have already exhausted their room inventories for departures between December 26 and 30. For travelers still in pursuit of a reservation, the primary challenge is not merely the elevated price tag, but also the significant delay in hotel responses, which can stretch for days, compelling travelers to make rapid, on-the-fly adjustments to their plans.

Phu Quoc Beach
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Trantuonglam Trantuonglam, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Phu Quoc Beach

The Premium Pivot: When Standards Vanish

For those attempting to book accommodations late in the season, the advertised price often proves misleading, as the most accessible, entry-level rooms—the ones that typically set the "starting from" rate—are no longer available. This scarcity creates a widening price gap, driven not by superior service offerings, but by a sheer lack of standard inventory. At the Movenpick Resort Waverly Phu Quoc 5*, a 13-night stay scheduled to depart on January 23 is priced at approximately $4,370 USD (400,000 RUB) for two guests in a Superior King/Twin Garden View room. However, for a departure on December 30, these standard rooms are completely booked. The sole remaining option is a three-bedroom villa with a private pool, commanding a price of approximately $12,830 USD (1,180,000 RUB). This more than 2.9-fold increase in cost reflects the necessary upgrade from a standard hotel room to a premium villa, rather than an inherent rise in the resort's base service costs during the peak season.

The Cost of the Calendar

When standard room categories are still available, the timing of the booking becomes the dominant factor in cost. A comparison of rates at the Seashells Phu Quoc clearly illustrates the premium associated with a New Year's Eve arrival: a 13-night stay in a Classic City View room for a December 30 departure is priced at approximately $6,250 USD (575,000 RUB), a significant jump from the $4,370 USD (400,000 RUB) for the identical room type if booked for a January 23 departure. This 44% increase represents the direct financial cost of choosing to travel during the holiday period.

A similar pricing pattern is evident at the Vinpearl Resort & Spa Phu Quoc 5*. A two-week trip with half-board included, booked in a Deluxe room for a December 30 departure, is quoted at approximately $6,520 USD (600,000 RUB). However, shifting the departure date to January 23 reduces the price to approximately $5,215 USD (480,000 RUB). This difference of approximately $1,305 USD (120,000 RUB) is purely a demand premium; the room and the provided services remain exactly the same.

Strategic Alternatives

Travel agents observe that family-sized and budget-friendly room categories are typically reserved as early as the summer months. Consequently, current "value for money" comparisons have become largely irrelevant for travelers booking late. For those unwilling to absorb the premium costs associated with high-end villas or holiday surcharges, travel experts recommend considering alternative destinations. Cities such as Nha Trang and Phan Thiet currently offer a wider selection of available hotels for the peak holiday dates. However, this choice necessitates a trade-off in terms of travel logistics and a departure from the concentrated resort infrastructure characteristic of Phu Quoc.

The available data confirms a definitive cutoff: after December 20, the window for securing affordable, standard accommodation effectively closes. Beyond this date, travelers are left with the luxury tier of accommodations or the necessity of exploring alternative destinations as their only viable options.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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