Montenegro ends visa-free travel for Russian citizens: impacts on the Adriatic tourism sector

For years, the typical Russian visitor to Montenegro didn't just visit; they stayed. According to data from Monstat, the statistical office of Montenegro, while Russian citizens accounted for 8% of total arrivals in 2025 (roughly 203,000 entries), they claimed a disproportionate 16.4% of all overnight stays, totaling 2.14 million nights. This gap reveals a specific behavior: Russians linger in the Adriatic landscape far longer than the average foreign tourist, turning a short trip into a prolonged residence.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Marcin Konsek, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Sveti Stefan, Montenegro

This habitual long-term stay now faces a systemic hurdle. On November 1, the visa-free regime for Russian citizens expired, shifting the country from an open-door policy to a structured permit system. For the traveler, the seamless crossing of a border has been replaced by an administrative queue. For the destination, the shift transforms a predictable stream of long-term guests into a variable dependent on consular efficiency.

The Cost of Administrative Friction

The impact of this change is felt most acutely by those who provide the beds and services. Mirko Kaludjerović, a member of the youth wing of the International Movement of Russophiles, suggests that this move could destabilize a sector where Russians form approximately 15% of the flow. The concern is not merely about the number of passports crossing the border, but the economic weight of those who stay. When a single demographic accounts for nearly a fifth of all overnight stays, any friction in the application process-be it a slow turnaround time or a cumbersome fee-directly threatens hotel occupancy rates and local employment.

The risk is particularly high for operators who rely on the "slow tourism" model. If the visa process becomes a deterrent, the loss of these long-stay visitors cannot be easily mitigated by replacing them with short-term weekend tourists from other markets. The revenue generated by 2.14 million nights is an anchor for the local economy; removing that anchor through bureaucratic barriers creates a void in the seasonal budget.

As Montenegro navigates its path toward European Union membership, the tension between political alignment and economic pragmatism has become visible in the hotel lobbies and tour agencies. While the official mechanisms of the new visa regime are still being clarified, the market is already reacting to the uncertainty. The sustainability of the upcoming season now rests on whether the consular services can mirror the ease of the previous regime, or if the administrative barrier will redirect the Russian traveler toward more accessible shores.