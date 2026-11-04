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Sulak Canyon in Dagestan officially deeper than the Grand Canyon

Society

Imagine placing the Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building at 828 meters, inside a valley. In the Sulak Canyon of Dagestan, Russia, that structure would fit vertically twice, with room to spare. The canyon's maximum depth reaches 1,920 meters, a figure that eclipses the deepest point of Lake Baikal (1,642 meters) by 278 meters and exceeds the maximum depth of the Grand Canyon in the United States by approximately 63 meters.

Nature of Dagestan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sofi Kaveller, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Nature of Dagestan

This vertical magnitude is the primary draw for visitors, yet the Sulak Canyon is often evaluated not just by its sheer scale, but by how easily it can be accessed and experienced. Unlike many remote natural wonders that require lengthy treks or specialized gear, the Sulak offers a distinct balance between geological grandeur and logistical convenience.

Scale and Access

The contrast in the landscape is stark: sheer, towering cliffs rise above the turquoise waters of the Sulak River, which from the vantage points appears as a narrow ribbon. The canyon stretches for 53 kilometers, but the core tourist experience is concentrated in a manageable area. The site is located approximately 100 kilometers from Makhachkala, the regional capital. Roads lead directly to popular viewpoints near the settlement of Dubki, eliminating the need for long hiking approaches that often deter casual travelers from other dramatic landscapes.

For those seeking to see the water from below, the region's infrastructure supports boat excursions along the riverbed at the bottom of the gorge. However, the primary activity for most visitors remains panoramic observation. The trade-off here is one of perspective: the ease of access allows for a comprehensive view of the mountain masses and the river channel, but it also means the experience is largely observational rather than adventurous in the sense of navigating the terrain itself.

The Visitor's Choice

The Sulak Canyon is best suited for travelers who prioritize dramatic natural scale within a short trip duration. The proximity to Makhachkala makes it a feasible destination for those with limited time, who wish to witness one of the deepest canyons on Earth without committing to an extended expedition. It represents a specific type of travel: one where the engineering of access roads and the presence of boat services allow the geological depth to be appreciated from a stable, secure position, rather than through physical exertion.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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