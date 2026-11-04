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Venice's Wooden Foundations Rely on Anaerobic Survival, Not Stone

Society

The enduring silhouette of Venice is an architectural paradox: massive stone palaces resting upon a foundation of water-soaked wood. For centuries, the city has defied the logic of the Adriatic lagoon, not through a miracle of petrification, but through a specific interaction between organic material and an anaerobic environment.

Venice, Italy
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Juliette Gibert, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/
Venice, Italy

The Mechanics of the Submerged Foundation

The stability of Venice relies on thousands of wooden piles-primarily oak, larch, and alder-driven deep into the soft mud of the lagoon's islands. Contrary to common myths, these piles did not turn to stone over time. Instead, their preservation is a result of the soil's chemistry. Because the piles are embedded in silt and saturated with water, oxygen is almost entirely excluded from the process. In this oxygen-free environment, the bacteria and fungi that typically cause wood to rot cannot survive, allowing the ancient timber to maintain its structural integrity while supporting the weight of the city's stone facades.

The Rising Tide and the MOSE Response

While the foundations have historically held, the external environment is shifting. Data from Italian researchers indicate a dual threat: the city is slowly sinking while the Adriatic Sea is rising. Over the last 30 years, the relative sea level has increased by an average of 4.8 millimeters annually.

To counter the increasingly frequent Acqua Alta (high water) events, Italy implemented the MOSE (Modulo Sperimentale Elettromeccanico) system. This engineering project consists of 78 mobile barriers positioned at the lagoon's inlets. When tides reach critical levels, these gates rise from the seabed to isolate the lagoon from the open sea, preventing the city center from flooding.

The Ecological Trade-off

The MOSE system has proven effective in the short term, but it introduces a new set of environmental risks. Experts warn that the more frequently the barriers are deployed, the more the natural exchange of water between the lagoon and the sea is disrupted. This lack of flushing can lead to stagnant water and ecological degradation within the lagoon's ecosystem.

The long-term survival of Venice is not yet a matter of a fixed date of submergence, but rather a calculation of how often these barriers must be closed. As sea levels continue to rise, the city's reliance on artificial isolation grows, leaving its future dependent on the balance between mechanical protection and the evolving climate of the Mediterranean.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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