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Irkutsk gains direct low-cost link to Vietnam's peak beach season

Society

For residents of Eastern Siberia, the window to direct beach holidays in Vietnam just shifted slightly earlier. Starting October 30, Vietjet Air begins charter flights from Irkutsk to Nha Trang, with a second route to Phu Quoc Island launching on November 4. By deploying wide-body Airbus A330s, the carrier, part of Vietnam's Sovico Group, opens a new channel for travelers who previously relied exclusively on full-service options like Aeroflot or Nordwind Airlines.

Siberia
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Director-nsk, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Siberia

The Trade-off: Accessibility Versus Onboard Experience

The core decision for the modern traveler is no longer just about destination, but about the structural cost of reaching it. Vietjet Air operates as a low-cost carrier, a model that fundamentally changes the equation for long-haul travel. While the base fare may appear significantly lower than that of traditional full-service competitors, the 'price' is paid in the unbundling of services. On a flight spanning thousands of kilometers to the South China Sea, the absence of included baggage allowance, in-flight meals, or seat selection transforms the journey into a modular purchase. For a passenger accustomed to the all-inclusive nature of legacy carriers, this requires a deliberate recalculation of total travel costs, particularly when the comfort of the cabin becomes a primary factor in the duration of the transit itself.

This shift offers a distinct advantage in timing. The launch dates coincide with the onset of Vietnam's high season, a period when the weather stabilizes and becomes reliably conducive to beach activities. This creates a specific window of opportunity: the end of the Northern Hemisphere's autumn aligns perfectly with the tropical coast's most predictable climate. For those based in Irkutsk, this means a direct connection to the South China Sea without the layovers or complex routing that often plague trans-Siberian travel to Southeast Asia.

Choosing Between Two Types of Island

The introduction of two distinct routes allows for a more nuanced choice than a single destination would offer. Nha Trang and Phu Quoc represent two different ends of the resort spectrum. Nha Trang offers the dense, urbanized infrastructure of a coastal city, where services are plentiful and the pace is brisk. Phu Quoc, located in the Gulf of Thailand, offers a more isolated, island-specific tranquility. The choice between them is less about geography and more about the desired intensity of the holiday: one seeks the convenience of a developed urban coast, while the other prioritizes seclusion and a slower pace of life.

Ultimately, the arrival of Vietjet Air in the Irkutsk-Vietnam corridor does not merely add a flight; it introduces a different economic and experiential framework. It provides a cost-effective entry point for those willing to manage their onboard services, while simultaneously offering access to the peak of the beach season. For the traveler, the key is to match the carrier's budget-friendly model with a destination that aligns with their specific tolerance for service unbundling versus the value of direct access to the tropics.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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