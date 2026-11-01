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How 15-Hour Tanker Delay Triggered Bali's Fuel Collapse, Stranding Tourists at Airports

Society

For travelers on Bali, a sudden shortage of Pertalite gasoline and diesel fuel has transformed the island's narrow roads into a logistical bottleneck. What began as a brief disruption in the fuel supply chain quickly escalated into a regional crisis, leaving thousands of tourists stranded in multi-kilometer queues at state-owned Pertamina filling stations.

The queue of cars at ф gas station in the evening
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Петр Ермилин is licensed under Все права защищены
The queue of cars at ф gas station in the evening

The impact on mobility has been severe. According to reports from the Turprom portal, travel times to Ngurah Rai International Airport have increased five- to six-fold. This systemic failure has forced many international visitors to abandon rented scooters and relocate to hotels adjacent to airport terminals to avoid missing their flights.

The volatility of the situation is illustrated by the experience of Susheel Jain, an Indian entrepreneur who shared on social media that his journey to the airport became a "nightmare" due to the sudden fuel scarcity. The crisis has extended beyond individual travelers to the tourism industry; guides and private minivan operators have been forced to cancel excursions to major sites, such as the Jatiluwih rice terraces and Ubud's temples, simply because vehicles cannot be fueled.

In the vacuum left by official stations, a secondary market has emerged. Unofficial resellers have been spotted selling low-quality fuel in bottles, with prices spiking to approximately 200,000 rupiah (roughly 1,200 rubles) for a mere 1.5 liters.

The Mechanics of the Collapse

Analysts from the Indonesian Ministry of Energy suggest that the crisis was not caused by a national shortage of fuel, but by a fragile local distribution network. A storm in the Bali Strait delayed the unloading of tankers arriving from Java at the Mangis terminal by only 15 hours. This marginal delay triggered a disproportionate collapse due to two compounding factors: panic-buying and infrastructure dependency.

Rumors of a shortage prompted local residents to stockpile fuel in canisters, rapidly emptying the remaining reserves at filling stations. This fragility is exacerbated by the fact that Bali lacks a comprehensive public transport system. With a tourist flow of approximately 24,000 people per day relying almost exclusively on taxis and rented bikes, any interruption in fuel delivery immediately paralyzes the island's movement.

Mitigating the Risk

Under these conditions, travelers are advised to decouple their departure logistics from the island's volatile fuel supply. The most reliable current strategy is to coordinate transfers through official hotel services, which often have priority or pre-arranged logistics. Those relying on independent transport should budget three to four times the usual travel time for airport runs and avoid relying on rented scooters on the day of departure.

For those whose planned itineraries have been disrupted, maintaining a paper trail of communications with tour operators and keeping receipts is essential for seeking refunds for canceled services.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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