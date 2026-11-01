Sakhalin to bring 65 unregulated guest houses into legal framework

On the island of Sakhalin, approximately 65 guest houses are currently operating in a legal limbo. They function as mini-hotels, serving travelers who seek accommodation beyond standard chains, yet they exist in a "grey zone" that offers limited regulatory oversight. This ambiguity is about to end. The regional legislature has initiated a move to bring Sakhalin into a federal experiment designed to legalize and regulate private guest accommodations, a shift that promises to transform the island's hospitality landscape from an informal arrangement into a structured, tax-paying sector of the local economy.

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From Shadow Sector to Regulated Stay

The core of this change is not merely administrative; it fundamentally alters the relationship between the host and the guest. By integrating these private properties into the official tourism framework, the region aims to address the growing demand for accommodation while ensuring that visitors benefit from standardized safety and service norms. For travelers, this means moving away from the uncertainty of unregulated stays toward a system where booking is transparent and rights are protected. Owners, in turn, gain the ability to operate without legal risks, allowing them to collaborate fully with online booking platforms and aggregators. This transparency is expected to reduce friction in the booking process, making private stays as predictable and secure as those in licensed hotels.

Responding to a Surge in Visitors

The drive to formalize the guest house sector is driven by a tangible shift in visitor numbers. According to data from the regional Duma's committee on sports, tourism, and youth policy, tourist traffic in the Sakhalin region has nearly doubled over the past five years. The number of visitors rose from 194,800 in 2020 to 344,300 in 2025. This rapid growth has strained the existing hotel infrastructure, creating a capacity gap that the current number of licensed rooms cannot fill. Alexander Grinberg, chairman of the relevant committee, notes that legalizing the private sector serves as a critical reserve for expanding the number of available beds. This expansion allows tourists to access more affordable accommodation options without sacrificing consumer protection, effectively widening the market while maintaining quality controls.

Funding the Infrastructure

A key financial consequence of this legal shift is the introduction of the tourist tax on previously untaxed private lodgings. Revenue generated from this tax is earmarked for municipal budgets, with specific plans to direct funds toward the repair and improvement of tourist sites and local infrastructure. This creates a direct incentive structure: as guest houses become more popular and legally established, the community benefits from reinvested tourism revenue. Alexander Grinberg emphasizes that this additional income will help sustain the very locations that attract visitors, creating a cycle where tourism growth supports local development.

Path to Implementation

The initiative has already secured support from Valery Limarenko, the Governor of the Sakhalin Region, as well as the relevant committee of the regional Duma. The implementation is designed to be cost-neutral for the regional budget, relying on existing federal frameworks. Currently, the federal experiment covers 21 regions of the Russian Federation and the "Sirius" territory. For Sakhalin to join this list, the legislative amendments to Federal Law No. 127-FZ must be approved by the State Duma. Deputy Georgy Karylov is tasked with advancing this initiative at the federal level. While the exact timeline for the new rules to take effect will be determined after the amendments are finalized, the trajectory points toward a more regulated and resilient tourism economy on the island.