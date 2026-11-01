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Phuket Flash Floods Prompt Landslide Evacuation Alerts in Karon

Society

On the morning of October 29, the landscape of Phuket's most popular tourist hubs - including Chalong, Rawai, Kata, and Karon - shifted from tropical paradise to a series of urban rivers. Torrential overnight rainfall transformed roads into impassable waterways, erasing road markings and stalling passenger vehicles in their tracks.

Beach in Thailand
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by song songroov, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
Beach in Thailand

For many travelers, the immediate crisis was one of logistics rather than luxury. Reports from those attempting to reach the airport described a grueling commute, with some noting they were effectively "floating to the airport" in buses trapped in flood-induced gridlock. The urgency of check-ins and passport control took precedence over duty-free shopping as the weather disrupted the final hours of their itineraries.

Beyond the Surface

While standing water on a road is often viewed as a seasonal inconvenience, the situation in Karon escalated into a geological hazard. The Thai Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation issued official warnings regarding flash floods and landslides. In certain sectors of Karon, the risk became acute enough that authorities dispatched SMS alerts recommending evacuation, highlighting a critical vulnerability: the instability of the local terrain during intense precipitation.

The instability extended to the coastline. At Karon and Nai Harn beaches, red flags were hoisted to prohibit entry into the water, where waves were reported to exceed human height. While some travelers sought refuge at Kata beach, where sporadic sunlight appeared, the overarching meteorological pattern remained volatile.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department, the forecast for Phuket indicates a continuation of heavy rainfall. These conditions are characteristic of the monsoon season, yet the specific intensity of this event underscores a recurring travel risk in Southeast Asia: the rapid transition from a heavy rainstorm to a life-threatening landslide. For those navigating the island, the primary protection lies in adhering to official government alerts and avoiding flooded areas, recognizing that in these conditions, a flooded road is often a symptom of a deeper structural risk.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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