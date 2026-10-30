Oil spill forces temporary closure of all Ras Al Khaimah beaches

Guests at the Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island recently found their access to the Arabian Gulf abruptly halted, replaced by directions toward hotel swimming pools. The closure is not a matter of hotel policy, but a municipality-wide mandate affecting all public beaches across the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah following an oil spill near the artificial Al Marjan Island.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matti Blume, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi

The Source of the Contamination

Preliminary reports identify the leak as originating from a damaged tanker, the Gem No.2. The spill created a visible oil film on the water's surface, prompting immediate intervention. While residents have noted that the pollutant is oil rather than heavier fuel oil (mazut)-a distinction that typically simplifies cleanup efforts and reduces long-term ecological damage-local authorities have maintained a strict ban on swimming until water quality analyses confirm the area is safe.

The cleanup operation has been comprehensive, utilizing specialized services, heavy machinery, and helicopters to contain the spill. According to the emirate's Ministry of Tourism, the impact is uneven; some coastal areas remain visually clear, while others are heavily affected. Despite this variance, the general closure remains in effect to eliminate any health risks for tourists and residents.

Navigating the Disruption

The municipality expects these restrictions to be temporary, potentially lasting between one and three business days. However, for travelers during the high season, even a short-term closure can disrupt a carefully planned itinerary. This has led to a surge in requests for hotel relocations to other emirates, such as Fujairah, Sharjah, and Ajman, where environmental conditions remain stable.

The process of relocating has proven complex for some. Disputes have arisen regarding the equivalent value of alternative hotels, with some guests facing additional costs for higher-class accommodations or struggling to find vacancies in popular resorts during peak travel dates.

For those currently in Ras Al Khaimah, the primary restriction is localized to the ocean; hotel pools remain a viable alternative. For those planning future trips, the incident serves as a reminder that such environmental hazards are localized. The spill is confined to Ras Al Khaimah and does not affect the wider United Arab Emirates, leaving the rest of the country's coastal destinations open and operational.