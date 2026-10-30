World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Oil spill forces temporary closure of all Ras Al Khaimah beaches

Society

Guests at the Radisson Resort Ras Al Khaimah Marjan Island recently found their access to the Arabian Gulf abruptly halted, replaced by directions toward hotel swimming pools. The closure is not a matter of hotel policy, but a municipality-wide mandate affecting all public beaches across the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah following an oil spill near the artificial Al Marjan Island.

Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Matti Blume, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi

The Source of the Contamination

Preliminary reports identify the leak as originating from a damaged tanker, the Gem No.2. The spill created a visible oil film on the water's surface, prompting immediate intervention. While residents have noted that the pollutant is oil rather than heavier fuel oil (mazut)-a distinction that typically simplifies cleanup efforts and reduces long-term ecological damage-local authorities have maintained a strict ban on swimming until water quality analyses confirm the area is safe.

The cleanup operation has been comprehensive, utilizing specialized services, heavy machinery, and helicopters to contain the spill. According to the emirate's Ministry of Tourism, the impact is uneven; some coastal areas remain visually clear, while others are heavily affected. Despite this variance, the general closure remains in effect to eliminate any health risks for tourists and residents.

Navigating the Disruption

The municipality expects these restrictions to be temporary, potentially lasting between one and three business days. However, for travelers during the high season, even a short-term closure can disrupt a carefully planned itinerary. This has led to a surge in requests for hotel relocations to other emirates, such as Fujairah, Sharjah, and Ajman, where environmental conditions remain stable.

The process of relocating has proven complex for some. Disputes have arisen regarding the equivalent value of alternative hotels, with some guests facing additional costs for higher-class accommodations or struggling to find vacancies in popular resorts during peak travel dates.

For those currently in Ras Al Khaimah, the primary restriction is localized to the ocean; hotel pools remain a viable alternative. For those planning future trips, the incident serves as a reminder that such environmental hazards are localized. The spill is confined to Ras Al Khaimah and does not affect the wider United Arab Emirates, leaving the rest of the country's coastal destinations open and operational.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
World
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Americas
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Popular
Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release

Internal records show the DOJ transferred materials labeled as classified to the Deputy Attorney General, while gap analysis of Bates numbers indicates tens of thousands of pages, including financial records and email exchanges, were removed from the final release.

Analysis reveals missing pages and classified items in DOJ Epstein files release
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Residential Cruise Odyssey Suspended by Fuel Costs, 203 Passengers Evicted in Cambodia
Chile's Salmon Industry Shaken: One Feed Ingredient Prevented a Catastrophic Loss
Russian Aviation Export Pivot Hinges on Certification of Five Indigenous Airframes and Engines
Cabbage Texture and Handling: From Steaks to Kimchi Margarita Kicherova Mineral Shielding Lets Bacteria Survive Meteorite Re-Entry Alexander Shtorm Why the Evening Brush Is More Critical Than the Morning One Marina Lebedeva
Potatoes sprouting in apartment storage despite darkness
Norway rejects FT's account of Putin call
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Judge Hellerstein's Death Will Not Invalidate Maduro Case Proceedings, Attorney Confirms
Last materials
Cabbage Texture and Handling: From Steaks to Kimchi
Marfa Salad: Turkey Thigh and Pickled Cucumber
All-Inclusive Confusion: Turkey's Hotel Industry Faces Overhaul for Booking Clarity
Oil spill forces temporary closure of all Ras Al Khaimah beaches
Sheer Dress Incident: Vietnamese Town's Quiet Wardrobe Rules Unveiled
Integration Project fuses jazz and Carnatic music at Auckland concert amid racial tensions
Telecom towers now permitted activities without local council consent
Police seize firearms and Pokémon cards in Glen Eden gang raid
Te Pati Māori split reduces seat prospects as two former MPs contest under separate banners
In New Zealand, 21 schools found with elevated drinking water nitrate levels
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.