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Oil Spill in Ras Al Khaimah Causes Tourist Skin Rashes, Beaches Closed

Society

For travelers arriving in Ras Al Khaimah, the promised turquoise waters of the Persian Gulf have recently been replaced by an oily sheen and a concerning dermatological aftermath. Reports from tourists in the northern emirate describe a recurring pattern: after swimming, skin first develops red patches that eventually transition into clusters of small white eruptions. While guests note that the rash does not itch and overall health remains stable, the consistency of these symptoms across different groups of travelers points to a single environmental cause.

Sea water
Photo: commons wikimedia by Hatem Moushir, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Sea water

The Geography of the Spill

The skin irritations are a direct consequence of a significant oil spill that has contaminated a large stretch of the coastline. In Ras Al Khaimah, the oil slick has extended approximately 40 kilometers along the shore and continues to expand. This has forced local authorities to close beaches entirely until further notice. The environmental impact has also reached neighboring emirates, where swimming bans have been implemented in specific areas where oil traces were detected.

The disruption is localized; the primary tourist hubs of Dubai and Abu Dhabi remain unaffected, with their beaches operating normally. However, for those who booked high-end stays in the north-where weekly family packages can exceed 300,000 rubles-the luxury experience has been compromised by a paralyzed beachfront infrastructure.

Management and Precautions

The incident has created a tension between resort management and guests. There are reports that some hotel staff have attempted to suppress visibility of the crisis, requesting that tourists refrain from photographing or filming the contaminated coastline. While emergency services are currently working to neutralize the spill, no definitive timeline for the cleanup has been provided.

The situation serves as a reminder that environmental hazards can suddenly override resort amenities. For those traveling to the northern emirates, the primary safeguard is vigilance: verifying the current status of beach access with hotel management upon arrival and strictly avoiding the water if an oily film is visible on the surface, regardless of whether official signage is present.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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