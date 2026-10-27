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Phuket Floods: Why Low-Clearance Cars Get Stranded in Patong

Society

On the night of October 26, nearly 143 millimeters of rain fell on Phuket within a 24-hour period, triggering mudslides from the island's mountainous terrain. The resulting deluge flooded streets in the Patong district, damaging vehicles, residential buildings, and local infrastructure. Several hotels in the coastal zone, occupied by Russian tourists among others, were directly affected by the rising waters.

Damaged mountain road
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Damaged mountain road

The most significant damage was recorded in the Na Thon and Patong areas, where water and debris blocked roadways and destroyed pavement. Properties such as the Vignette Collection Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket by IHG, Three Monkeys Villas, Jaokhun Hilltop Patong, La Capannina Hotel & Restaurant Patong, and Meet Holiday International Hotel found themselves in the flood zone. To prevent further water ingress, hotel staff and rescue workers erected temporary barriers using sandbags.

Displacement and Mobility Restrictions

The weather event resulted in the damage of hundreds of vehicles; some were swept away by the currents. Shops and homes also sustained damage. Traffic on several road sections was hindered or completely halted due to accumulations of mud, stones, and broken branches. Access issues extended beyond Patong to the administrative center of Phuket, as well as the Thalang, Rawai, Chalong, and Phang Nga districts. Low-clearance passenger vehicles were effectively unable to navigate many of the flooded segments.

Forecasts indicate that rainfall will persist in the coming days, maintaining the risk of new flooding. Some residents and guests have been evacuated to temporary shelters. Travelers planning to move around the island during this period must carefully assess road conditions and heed official warnings from local authorities, as standard routes may become impassable.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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