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Phuket Flooded: Hotels Submerged, Roads Blocked by Landslides

Society

On the night of October 26, Phuket experienced a severe weather event as torrential rains dumped 143 mm of precipitation within a single 24-hour period. The resulting deluge triggered mudslides and debris flows from the island's mountain slopes, causing significant infrastructure damage and trapping vehicles in several high-traffic tourist zones.

Flood in the coastal city
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Дмитрий Белов is licensed under Все права защищены
Flood in the coastal city

Impact on Patong and Hospitality

The Patong district bore the brunt of the flooding, with water infiltrating several hotels. Local authorities identified specific properties affected by the surge, including the Vignette Collection Dinso Resort & Villas Phuket by IHG, Three Monkeys Villas, Jaokhun Hilltop Patong, La Capannina Hotel & Restaurant Patong, and Meet Holiday International Hotel. In response, hotel staff deployed sandbag barriers to mitigate further water ingress, while emergency services coordinated the evacuation of guests from the hardest-hit areas to temporary shelters.

Infrastructure and Transit Disruptions

The storm's impact extended beyond the shoreline, affecting the provincial capital of Phuket Town as well as the Thalang, Rawai, Chalong, and Cheng Talay districts. The geography of the island created a particular hazard: mud, stones, and fallen branches blocked primary arteries, rendering many roads impassable. Hundreds of vehicles were damaged, with some being swept away by the current. Low-clearance passenger cars found themselves unable to navigate the flooded sectors, leading to widespread traffic paralysis.

Ongoing Risks

Meteorological forecasts indicate that heavy rainfall is likely to persist in the coming days, maintaining a high risk of subsequent flooding. For those currently on the island, the immediate priority is monitoring official updates from local authorities and hotel management. Travel through inundated areas is discouraged until emergency services can fully clear debris and ensure road stability.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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