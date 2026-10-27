Bali's Tidal Cut-Offs: How High Water Traps Tourists at Five Specific Beaches

In the first nine months of 2026, Denpasar's search and rescue agency (BASARNAS) identified five Bali beaches where incidents involving foreign tourists occurred most frequently: Cemongkak, Padang-Padang, Nyang-Nyang, Tembleng, and Kelingking. According to the agency, the primary hazards at these sites are high tides, strong ocean currents, and difficult terrain, particularly rocky cliffs that limit safe access and egress.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Visions of Domino, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/ Bali, Indonesia

The specific mechanics of danger on these beaches are illustrated by recent rescue operations. At Cemongkak and Padang-Padang, rising tides cut off four Russian nationals from the shore. The situation at Cemongkak proved the most critical, requiring a helicopter evacuation for two tourists trapped beneath a rock face. In the Pecatu region, where all three of these beaches are located, rescuers conducted four operations involving foreigners over the nine-month period.

Terrain Complicates Recovery

The risks extend beyond the waterline to the land itself. At Cape Mbulu, a Russian citizen was found dead beneath a cliff. BASARNAS reported that rescuers had to wait for the tide to recede before they could begin the recovery. The steep slope and rocky terrain further complicated the operation, highlighting how topography can delay critical response efforts.

Open ocean conditions have also proved fatal. A Polish tourist was swept away by a current at Tembleng beach. The body was later discovered at Air Kuning beach, approximately 7.5 kilometers to the west. While authorities initially believed the victim to be a British citizen, identity was confirmed through documents as being Polish.

Incidents have also occurred on Nusa Penida, where an Australian woman sustained injuries after falling from a cliff at Kelingking beach. In Nusa Dua, at the Waterblow area, rescuers assisted a Russian man who was being carried out to sea by currents.

From January to September 2026, BASARNAS carried out 12 operations involving 15 foreigners. Ten individuals were rescued, while five died. These figures reflect specific incidents rather than a general threat to the island's overall safety, but they identify particular areas where the combination of natural conditions demands heightened caution from visitors.