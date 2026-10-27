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UAE Beach Closures: Why Your Hotel's Shoreline Status Differs by Property

Society

A spill of oily residue has forced authorities in the United Arab Emirates to close public beaches in three emirates, disrupting coastal activities for travelers in the region. The UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment officially confirmed the incident on October 23, with local authorities in Ras Al Khaimah subsequently ordering the closure of all public beaches on October 24 until further notice. Similar restrictions have been applied to the Al Hamria beach in Sharjah and all coastal areas in Umm Al Quwain.

Oil stain on the water
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Oil stain on the water

Hotel-by-hotel variability

The impact on accommodation is not uniform. While some properties have shut down their beach zones, others continue to operate them based on specific assessments of their shoreline. At the Mövenpick Resort Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah, management notified guests that the beach area is temporarily closed after oily substances were observed on the sea surface and partially reached the shore. Swimming and marine activities are suspended pending further instructions, though the hotel's on-site pools remain available to guests.

Reports from travel agents and guests indicate that restrictions have also been implemented at the Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Rove Al Marjan Island, and Al Hamra Residence Hotel. Conversely, other properties, such as The Cove Rotana Resort and Rixos Al Mairid Ras Al Khaimah, have reportedly kept their beaches open, reflecting a dynamic situation where each hotel's management makes individual decisions regarding access.

Navigating the restrictions

UAE authorities have urged tourists to exercise caution and strictly adhere to closures of coastal sections. These temporary access limitations do not equate to the suspension of hotel operations or the cancellation of broader travel itineraries. For those currently in the emirate or planning a trip, the practical approach is to verify the status of the beach in real-time directly with the hotel staff. Travelers are also advised to inquire about alternative leisure facilities, such as pool availability or transfer options, and to monitor official local announcements to avoid restricted zones.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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