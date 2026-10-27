How a five-hour flight could replace 12 hours of transit for Moscow-Algiers travelers

Russia and Algeria are set to re-establish direct air connectivity in early 2027, a move that would significantly reshape the logistics of travel between the two nations. Alexei Solomatine, the Russian ambassador to Algeria, confirmed the current status of the negotiations, noting that the Russian side is prepared to assist with the organizational matters necessary for Air Algérie to return to the Russian market.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Outbound tourism

The core of the current delay lies not in political hesitation but in bureaucratic procedure. The primary task at hand is finalizing the processes required for the Algerian airline to operate its representatives in Moscow. Once these approvals are secured, Air Algérie can resume flights between the capitals, closing a transportation gap that has persisted since early 2024.

The practical shift for travelers

For those accustomed to the current state of travel between Moscow and Algiers, the difference is stark. Presently, the journey requires connections, extending travel time to anywhere between 10 and 12 hours. A direct flight would compress this duration to approximately five hours, transforming a day-consuming transit experience into a standard intercontinental hop.

This reduction in friction is relevant beyond leisure tourism. It directly impacts a specific demographic of students from Algeria enrolled in Russian universities, as well as business travelers who rely on frequent, efficient movement between the two hubs. The resumption of service is thus as much about academic and commercial mobility as it is about sightseeing.

Context and precedent

Direct services between the two capitals were suspended in early April 2024, after which ticket sales for the route ceased. Prior to this halt, Air Algérie operated the Algiers-Moscow route three times a week. While the airline has a proven track record on this specific corridor, the exact date for the relaunch remains contingent on the successful completion of the ongoing administrative procedures, with early 2027 currently the working target.