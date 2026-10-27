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Siberia's most striking landscapes closed to tourists due to bear activity

Society

The rocky outcrops along the Yenisei River are among Siberia's most striking landscapes, but in autumn, the scenery carries a specific, unpredictable risk. Since September 25, the Krasnoyarsk Stolby National Park has been entirely closed to tourists-not due to weather or logistics, but because of increased bear activity.

Krasnoyarsk Pillars First
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Yeskof, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Krasnoyarsk Pillars First

The Biological Variable

According to reports from TASS, the closure is a preventative measure to ensure visitor safety during a period of high bear mobility. This is not an isolated incident; several national parks across Southern Siberia have implemented similar restrictions this season. For the international traveler, it serves as a reminder that biological factors in remote regions can override planned itineraries, transforming a scenic hike into a prohibited zone overnight.

The administration has officially designated October 29 as the date for the lifting of these restrictions. Until then, the reserve remains inaccessible to mass tourism. While some may view such closures as an inconvenience, the policy reflects a rigid prioritization of safety over accessibility in an environment where human-wildlife conflict can escalate quickly.

Planning Around Restrictions

Navigating a trip to the Stolby region currently requires a strict adherence to official dates rather than general seasonal guides. Travelers should be aware that even after October 29, access may not return to normal immediately; some routes might remain restricted or require specialized guides depending on the ongoing behavior of the local wildlife.

The most reliable protection for a visitor in this region is the verification of current access rules directly from park authorities before departure. Because these closures are based on wildlife monitoring rather than fixed calendars, confirming the status of the park is the only way to ensure a trip is both viable and safe.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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