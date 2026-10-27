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Paris Museums Reopen, But Spontaneous Visits Are Gone

Society

Paris is gradually resuming its cultural rhythm following a weekend marred by protests, but the city's reopening comes with a new set of logistical requirements for visitors. While the Louvre has reopened its doors as of Sunday, October 25, the era of the spontaneous museum visit has temporarily vanished; access is now strictly limited to those with pre-booked online tickets.

Eiffel Tower and Alexander III Bridge at night
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Getfunky Paris, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/
Eiffel Tower and Alexander III Bridge at night

The Cost of Security: Time and Planning

For the international traveler, the "price" of admission to Paris's landmarks is currently measured in time rather than just currency. While the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral, and the Basilica of Sacré-Cœur remain open, visitors should account for significantly longer wait times at security checkpoints due to enhanced screening measures. At the Louvre, the operational schedule remains fragmented: the Tuileries Garden opens at 7:00 AM, but the Pyramid and main gates do not welcome guests until 9:00 AM.

Other major institutions, including the Musée d'Orsay, Musée du Quai Branly, and the Picasso and Cluny museums, are operating on their standard Sunday schedules. The National Opera has also resumed its program, with the ballet "Paysages intérieurs" performing at the Palais Garnier following a wave of cancellations the previous day.

Service Gaps and Transit Warnings

Despite the general reopening, some venues remain inaccessible. The Fondation Cartier is closed at least through Monday, and the Art Basel Paris fair at the Grand Palais saw its entire weekend program cancelled. This illustrates that while the city is functioning, the cultural offering is not yet fully restored.

Public transport and the Metro are largely running as usual, barring scheduled maintenance. However, travelers should be aware of potential closures after 10:00 PM at key transit hubs, specifically at République, Châtelet, and Les Halles. With another mass protest announced for Saturday, October 31, those booking trips for the coming week should prepare for a potential repeat of these disruptions, making flexible itineraries and advance bookings essential.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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