Active Mud Volcanoes Enter India's Bid for World Heritage Recognition

On the Andaman Islands, a landscape defined by limestone caves and active mud volcanoes has been formally placed on the UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage sites, a preliminary step that signals a nation's intention to demonstrate that its geological history possesses universal value. This addition, announced by India's permanent delegation to UNESCO, joins two other newly listed candidates: the subduction volcanoes of Barren and Nicobar islands, and the archaeological landscape of Sirpur in Chhattisgarh state. Together, these three entries represent a shift in how India is positioning its natural and historical assets for international recognition, moving beyond generic cultural exports to specific, documented geologic and spiritual heritage.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved Taj Mahal, India

The inclusion of these sites in the tentative list is a bureaucratic precursor rather than a final accolade. It functions as a formal inventory where a country declares that certain territories have potential worth that transcends national boundaries. For the Andaman archipelago, this designation highlights the Baratang karst-mud volcanic complex, a region known for its rare combination of limestone formations and ongoing volcanic activity. In the broader context of South Asia, the listing also draws attention to Barren Island, which hosts the continent's only historically active volcano, and the Nicobar islands, both of which showcase the powerful tectonic processes of the region's subduction zone.

In contrast to the dynamic geology of the island chains, the third candidate, the Sirpur archaeological landscape, grounds the narrative in the dense forests of central India. Located in Chhattisgarh, this site unites the ruins of ancient Hindu temples and Buddhist monasteries, offering a physical record of the region's layered spiritual history. The juxtaposition of these three candidates-geological upheaval in the east and archaeological continuity in the center-illustrates the breadth of heritage India is seeking to protect and present to the global community.

The Threshold of Universal Value

Placing a site on the tentative list is the first mandatory step in a rigorous process of evaluation. It is not a guarantee of protection or tourism development, but a formal assertion that a site meets the preliminary standards of what UNESCO terms "Outstanding Universal Value” (OUV). This standard requires that a site's significance be relevant to all of humanity, not just the local population. For the Andaman volcanoes, this means demonstrating that their geologic formations are representative of critical stages in Earth's evolutionary history. For Sirpur, it means proving that the remaining structures serve as a unique testament to vanished civilizations and traditions.

The evaluation process is governed by ten strict criteria, divided into cultural and natural categories. Under natural criteria, experts assess whether a site records important stages in the earth's history, including major geologic time periods, or if it is an outstanding example of significant ecological or biological processes. The Andaman and Nicobar sites fall squarely into this category, where the presence of active volcanic processes and unique karst formations serves as direct evidence of the planet's dynamic crust. Conversely, the cultural criteria for Sirpur focus on its role as a masterpiece of human creative genius or a significant exchange of cultural values over time.

However, meeting these descriptive criteria is only half the requirement. A candidate must also demonstrate authenticity and integrity, meaning the site must be preserved in a way that reflects its original character and remains under a robust system of management. This involves proving to international experts that the site is adequately protected and that a sustainable model for conservation and, where applicable, tourism has been established. The process typically involves extensive consultation with local communities and expert bodies to ensure that the site's protection does not come at the expense of the people who live around it. For India, these three new tentative entries are less about immediate tourist itineraries and more about a long-term commitment to documenting and safeguarding the diverse layers of its natural and cultural identity.