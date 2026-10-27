World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Active Mud Volcanoes Enter India's Bid for World Heritage Recognition

Society

On the Andaman Islands, a landscape defined by limestone caves and active mud volcanoes has been formally placed on the UNESCO tentative list of World Heritage sites, a preliminary step that signals a nation's intention to demonstrate that its geological history possesses universal value. This addition, announced by India's permanent delegation to UNESCO, joins two other newly listed candidates: the subduction volcanoes of Barren and Nicobar islands, and the archaeological landscape of Sirpur in Chhattisgarh state. Together, these three entries represent a shift in how India is positioning its natural and historical assets for international recognition, moving beyond generic cultural exports to specific, documented geologic and spiritual heritage.

Taj Mahal, India
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Вадим Савицкий is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Taj Mahal, India

The inclusion of these sites in the tentative list is a bureaucratic precursor rather than a final accolade. It functions as a formal inventory where a country declares that certain territories have potential worth that transcends national boundaries. For the Andaman archipelago, this designation highlights the Baratang karst-mud volcanic complex, a region known for its rare combination of limestone formations and ongoing volcanic activity. In the broader context of South Asia, the listing also draws attention to Barren Island, which hosts the continent's only historically active volcano, and the Nicobar islands, both of which showcase the powerful tectonic processes of the region's subduction zone.

In contrast to the dynamic geology of the island chains, the third candidate, the Sirpur archaeological landscape, grounds the narrative in the dense forests of central India. Located in Chhattisgarh, this site unites the ruins of ancient Hindu temples and Buddhist monasteries, offering a physical record of the region's layered spiritual history. The juxtaposition of these three candidates-geological upheaval in the east and archaeological continuity in the center-illustrates the breadth of heritage India is seeking to protect and present to the global community.

The Threshold of Universal Value

Placing a site on the tentative list is the first mandatory step in a rigorous process of evaluation. It is not a guarantee of protection or tourism development, but a formal assertion that a site meets the preliminary standards of what UNESCO terms "Outstanding Universal Value” (OUV). This standard requires that a site's significance be relevant to all of humanity, not just the local population. For the Andaman volcanoes, this means demonstrating that their geologic formations are representative of critical stages in Earth's evolutionary history. For Sirpur, it means proving that the remaining structures serve as a unique testament to vanished civilizations and traditions.

The evaluation process is governed by ten strict criteria, divided into cultural and natural categories. Under natural criteria, experts assess whether a site records important stages in the earth's history, including major geologic time periods, or if it is an outstanding example of significant ecological or biological processes. The Andaman and Nicobar sites fall squarely into this category, where the presence of active volcanic processes and unique karst formations serves as direct evidence of the planet's dynamic crust. Conversely, the cultural criteria for Sirpur focus on its role as a masterpiece of human creative genius or a significant exchange of cultural values over time.

However, meeting these descriptive criteria is only half the requirement. A candidate must also demonstrate authenticity and integrity, meaning the site must be preserved in a way that reflects its original character and remains under a robust system of management. This involves proving to international experts that the site is adequately protected and that a sustainable model for conservation and, where applicable, tourism has been established. The process typically involves extensive consultation with local communities and expert bodies to ensure that the site's protection does not come at the expense of the people who live around it. For India, these three new tentative entries are less about immediate tourist itineraries and more about a long-term commitment to documenting and safeguarding the diverse layers of its natural and cultural identity.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Was Daniel Pearl killed?
Russia
Was Daniel Pearl killed?
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Showbiz
Demis Roussos Dreams Of Singing Christmas Carols In Church Of Christ The Savior
Popular
State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training

Despite a federal court order lifting the ban on visas for 75 countries, the State Department has halted routine processing to implement mandatory training on public charge standards, leaving approved applicants, including U. S. citizens' families and skilled researchers, facing indefinite delays and additional financial evidence requests.

State Department Pauses Visa Issuance for Approved Applicants Amid Public Charge Training
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Lula da Silva defeats Flávio Bolsonaro in historic Brazilian runoff
Hungary's Orban tipped for UN top job: A European headache awaits
Finnish PM Denies Stubb Role as EU Ukraine Mediator
New Trial Links Gut Health to Slower Early Memory Decline Alexander Shtorm Winter 2026 Boot Trends: Texture, Proportion, and Material Shifts Angela Antonova Barbary Leopard's Uncertain Survival in the Atlas Mountains Galina Tychinskaja
U.S. birth rate hits record low as financial costs delay parenthood into 30s
Iran Releases $37M in US-Confiscated Oil Proceeds for Rare Disease Patients
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures
China's Winter Travel Map: From Yunnan's Summer Heat to Harbin's Ice Sculptures
Last materials
New Zealand start-up investment hits $775.7 million in first half of 2026
Rugby to Cricket Chaos: How Eden Park Rebuilds Its Heart Overnight
Waikato Rail Trial to Face $31.5m Local Cost Decision
Microwave Timing: Rehydrating Bread vs. Dehydrating Herbs
Honing Kitchen Knives with P1000-P2000 Sandpaper
Why Glue Won't Fix a Gapped Wallpaper Seam
Gold Nanospheres: Unlocking Heat-Resistant Enzyme's Hidden Speed
A 237-Million-Year-Old Armor-Clad Frog Proved It Could Live on the Ocean Floor
Piston Seal Diagnostic Tests Show Early Wear Before Standard Failures
Madagascar Institute Adds High-Speed Vessel for Coral Reef Research
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.