Bali Travelers Shift to Airport Hotels Amid Fuel Shortage

On Bali, the final days of a vacation are increasingly defined not by relaxation, but by the logistics of departure. A growing number of tourists are moving out of their resorts three days earlier than scheduled, relocating to hotels closer to the airport to mitigate the risk of getting stuck in traffic or fuel queues. This shift, confirmed by I Wayan Karias, head of the local chapter of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association, is a direct response to fuel scarcity on the island.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Paradise beach

The underlying issue is a shortage of gasoline, specifically Pertalite, which has led to long queues at gas stations. According to the Bali Post, travelers are concerned that these delays could cause them to miss flights. The situation has already rippled through the local tourism sector: hotel operators report a rise in booking cancellations, while tourists staying in southern Bali are cancelling excursions to distant parts of the island. Tour operators, previously warned by the Indonesian Association of Travel Agencies (ASITA) that vehicle clusters at fuel pumps were disrupting airport transfers, have adjusted their programs by replacing long-distance trips with visits to attractions near their current location.

Odd-even fueling rules

Authorities in Bali introduced administrative controls on the sale of Pertalite to stabilize supply and demand. From October 17 to 19, a rule tied to the last digit of a vehicle's license plate number was in effect: on odd-numbered dates, only vehicles with odd plate numbers could refuel, and on even-numbered dates, only those with even numbers. While the measure was designed to spread out demand and reduce waiting times at pumps, it created additional complexity for anyone relying on rental or private cars to navigate the island. For travelers, this meant that the simple act of finding fuel became a scheduling constraint, forcing a reassessment of itineraries and departure plans well before the official checkout time.