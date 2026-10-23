Thailand pauses $28 departure fee but keeps legal right to raise it to $140

Travelers eyeing a trip to Thailand have received a reprieve from the Ministry of Finance, which has officially suspended plans to introduce a mandatory departure fee. The proposed levy of 1,000 THB (approximately $28) per passenger was intended to be bundled into airfares regardless of nationality, but the government has decided that now is not the time to add more costs to a ticket.

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The Logic Behind the Delay

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapahat stated that the decision followed consultations with the revenue department. The primary driver for the pause is global economic instability, specifically the volatility in the Middle East. With fuel prices and airline operational costs remaining unpredictable, the Ministry concluded that an additional fee would create an unnecessary barrier for tourists and place undue pressure on aviation businesses already struggling with logistics costs.

Distinguishing the Fees

To avoid confusion, it is essential to differentiate between the suspended departure tax and a separate entry fee currently under discussion. While the 1,000 THB departure charge is on hold, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports is still planning a separate entry fee of 450 THB (approximately $12), which is not expected to be implemented until 2027. These are two distinct financial mechanisms with different timelines and administrative goals.

The Hidden Ceiling

While the immediate financial burden has been averted, a significant technical detail emerged during public hearings regarding the legislation. The law establishes a legal "ceiling" for the fee at 5,000 THB (approximately $140). This legislative maneuver means that while the fee is currently suspended, the government has already secured the legal authority to introduce or raise the charge up to this maximum limit in the future without needing to return to parliament for a new round of approvals.