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Holiday Flight Fares Hit Decade Highs as Airlines Exploit Demand Inelasticity

Society

For travelers planning a return home this holiday season, the sticker shock is becoming a structural reality. Average round-trip fares for Thanksgiving have climbed to $402-a 31% year-over-year increase-while Christmas flights are averaging $452. These figures represent a decade-high peak, with Sunday return flights often crossing the $600 threshold, signaling that the cost of holiday travel has shifted fundamentally.

Passengers at the scoreboard at the airport
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Passengers at the scoreboard at the airport

The Cost of Flight: Fuel or Profit?

Airlines consistently point to external pressures to justify these hikes. Fuel volatility is the primary culprit; geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and restricted airspace have driven kerosene prices upward. IATA forecasts an average price of $152 per barrel, nearly 70% higher than 2025 projections. Given that fuel accounts for roughly one-third of operational expenses, these costs are passed directly to the passenger.

However, the economics of supply are equally critical. The exit of Spirit Airlines from the market created a void that new low-cost carriers have failed to fill. Delta Air Lines reports rising revenues despite static transport volumes-meaning fewer available flights are operating at maximum capacity.

Beyond logistics lies a more calculated strategy: price inelasticity. Delta's CFO, Eric Snell, has candidly noted that the airline raised prices and passengers continued to book. With over 60% of fourth-quarter seats already reserved despite the price surge, the industry has discovered that travelers are willing to pay a premium for holiday connectivity, regardless of the cost.

The Algorithm and the 'Permanent' Surcharge

The introduction of AI into pricing is creating a new layer of opacity. Delta now utilizes an AI tool from the Israeli firm Fetcherr. While the company maintains that the tool supports analysts rather than targeting individuals based on personal data, U. S. regulators are increasingly scrutinizing these algorithms for transparency.

The broader question is whether these increases are purely defensive. Delta expects to spend an additional $6 billion on fuel, yet it still forecasts a profit of $4.5 billion-roughly the same as last year. CEO Ed Bastian has praised the industry's ability to extract "greater value from the product," a phrase that suggests a strategic shift in how fares are calculated.

Historical precedents suggest that "temporary" crisis fees often become permanent fixtures. In 2008, American Airlines introduced the first-checked-bag fee citing high oil prices; the fee remained long after oil prices collapsed. Similarly, in 2015, fuel costs dropped from $3 to $1.70 per gallon, yet fuel surcharges on New York to London routes remained stuck at $458 per passenger.

For the current traveler, this means the "from" price is a misleading starting point. The total cost for a holiday trip is now 23% to 31% higher than last year, regardless of whether the industry claims these prices are a reaction to global instability or a permanent market reset.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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