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Phuket Jellyfish Surge: Why Rinsing a Sting With Fresh Water Can Make It Worse

Society

In the final weeks of October, the waters surrounding Phuket and the adjacent coasts of Thailand saw an unusual surge in jellyfish sightings. This was not a casual observation by tourists, but a formal alert issued by the local branch of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources, warning travelers that the risk of contact with these organisms had increased significantly.

Jellyfish
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Jellyfish

The concern for swimmers is not merely the volume of jellyfish, but the specific presence of box jellyfish. Unlike common stinging varieties that cause localized irritation, the toxins from certain box jellyfish species can trigger systemic reactions. Victims may experience headaches, elevated body temperature, swelling, and limb pain; in the most severe instances, such encounters can be fatal.

The Danger of Misapplied First Aid

When a sting occurs, a common but dangerous misconception is to rinse the affected area with fresh water. According to marine experts, this can be counterproductive. The recommended immediate treatment is the application of a vinegar solution, which is typically stocked at beach lifeguard stations. While some use aloe vera for soothing, professionals emphasize that the effectiveness of any remedy depends entirely on the specific species of jellyfish involved.

Because there is no universal neutralizer for all jellyfish toxins, the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources stresses that victims should avoid attempting home remedies with available materials. Some species respond to vinegar, others require specialized pharmacological agents, and those suffering from an allergic reaction may need immediate anti-allergy injections.

To manage this risk, beach administrations in Phuket have been ordered to verify the readiness of emergency and medical services for rapid response. Travelers are cautioned that visual inspections of the water are unreliable, as jellyfish drift at varying depths and may remain invisible until contact is made. The most effective protection remains adherence to official safety warnings and seeking immediate professional medical attention following any sting.

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Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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