Ryanair CEO Predicts 20% Fare Hike as European Seat Supply Shrinks

Michael O'Leary, the chief executive of Ryanair, has projected that airfares across Europe could rise by 10% to 20% within the next year. If this forecast materializes, it would mark the most significant price increase in the history of regional aviation. This is not a coordinated price-fixing scheme, but rather the direct result of two converging market forces: volatile fuel costs and a shrinking supply of seats.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by CAPTAIN RAJU, https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/ Ryanair (Edinburgh Airport) in 2025.01

The Cost of Uncertainty

For travelers, the sticker price on a ticket often obscures the underlying mechanics driving the cost. The primary driver is the volatility of aviation fuel. Carriers that failed to hedge their fuel exposure early are now forced to buy jet fuel at peak market rates, directly inflating their operating costs. Simultaneously, the competitive landscape is thinning out. Industry experts predict a decline in the total number of available seats by 2027, driven by a series of bankruptcies and consolidations among airlines. With fewer players competing for the same passengers, the pressure to offer rock-bottom fares naturally diminishes.

What the Numbers Mean for Your Wallet

Major carriers have attempted to stabilize their costs through hedging, but these protections are temporary. Take Ryanair, for example: the company has secured fuel for 80% of its requirements at a locked-in price of $67 per barrel through March 2027. However, this financial shield evaporates quickly. Starting in April 2027, that protected volume drops to just 15% of their needs, and the contractual price jumps to $85 per barrel. Since current market prices are already elevated, even the largest low-cost carriers will struggle to maintain their traditional discount levels once their hedging buffers run dry.

Planning Ahead in a Tighter Market

The practical implication for buyers is a shift in how tickets should be purchased. The era of reliably finding last-minute bargains on major European routes may be coming to an end as competition shrinks and supply tightens. Travelers are advised to book earlier than usual, as seat availability is more likely to drive up prices as departure dates approach. It is also increasingly important to compare the base fares across different airlines, as carriers handle fuel surcharges differently-some burying them in add-ons, while others adjust their base ticket prices. In a market with fewer alternatives, the cheapest option on the calendar may no longer be the best value if it excludes essential services or requires paying premium fees for basic amenities.